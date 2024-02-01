Fact-Based Military Thriller Featured in LibraryBub Selection for February

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, it is timely to have a fact-based military thriller about that part of the world. In his novel Zero Two Hundred Hours, Eric Wentz writes from experience as a navy officer in the United States armed forces. In a review, fellow author Elias Abu-Ayn recognizes how "his laser targeting of the Caucasus, the Middle East and the fractionalized world of Lebanon specifically speaks of firsthand knowledge of these tortured regions". He admires how "his insight put forth in beautiful prose climbs into the realm of the poetic". It was awarded a bronze medal in the Readers' Favorite Book Awards, reviewer Stephanie Dagg commenting that "the characters are rounded, actions are considered and explained, and there is substance to the emotions portrayed".

Established in 2015, LibraryBub is an industry first. Dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Acclaimed fantasy writer Kat Howard recalls her childhood visits to the library. "I remember going to the library, and checking out every myth and fairy-tale collection I could find. And I remember reading them and seeing the similarities and differences in the stories... They gave me the idea that I could pick and choose; take a favorite piece from one version of a story and combine it with a favorite piece from another version until I had my own favorite. I suppose I still do that." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

The Inevitable Loss of Innocence by Zara D. Macias ISBN: 978-1637351925

Mystery & Thriller

Zero Two Hundred Hours: a fact-based military thriller by Eric Wentz ISBN: 978-1637350553

Young Adult

Journey to the Hopewell Star (Book One of the Dark Galaxy series) by Hannah D. State ISBN: 978-1777254209





NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Surviving Chaos: how I found peace at a beach bar by Harold Phifer ISBN: 978-0578743547

Business

Click To Transform: digital transformation game plan for your business by Kevin L. Jackson ISBN: 978-1943386901

The Cybersecurity Spiral of Failure - and How To Break out of it by Jean-Christophe Gaillard ISBN: 978-1637352496

Designed to Win: what every business needs to know to go truly global (DHL's 50 years) by Po Chung ISBN: 978-1943386505

The Financially Independent Millennial: how I became a millionaire in my thirties by Rick Orford ISBN: 978-1943386482

Investpreneur: real estate lessons for the determined investor (Book Two of the I Can. I Will. Watch Me! series) by Kristin Cripps ISBN: 978-1943386857

Never Get Their Coffee: empowering fearless leadership by Lakisha Ann Woods ISBN: 978-1637351840

Next Level Selling: the definitive guide to closing high dollar deals by Tom Fedro ISBN: 978-1943386529

Outsource Your Book: your guide to getting your business book ghostwritten, published and launched by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1943386406

Persuasive Leadership: mastering the art of influence in business and in life by Alinka Rutkowska, Buster Arnwine et al. ISBN: 978-1637352595

Play Bold: how to win the business game through creative destruction by Magnus Penker ISBN: 978-1943386925

The Price Whisperer: a holistic approach to pricing power by Per Sjöfors ISBN: 978-1637351178

Quitless: the power of persistence in business and life by Alinka Rutkowska, Akintoye Akindele et al. ISBN: 978-1637350539

7-Figure Minds: how to grow and lead a 7-figure business compiled by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1637350072

Shepreneur: business lessons for the determined female entrepreneur (Book One of the I Can. I Will. Watch Me! series) by Kristin Cripps ISBN: 978-1943386796

Your VIP Biography: how to write your autobiography to land a Hollywood deal by Kenneth Atchity and Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1943386697

Health & Fitness

Secrets of Healing the Brain by Shady J. Srour ISBN: 979-8989192908

Self-Help

Business, Life and the Universe: Volume 11 compiled by Corey Poirier and Shelley Rogerson ISBN: 978-1777704995

The Self-Discovery Book (Book One of the Inner Self-Improvement series) by Michael Cavallaro ISBN: 978-1943386734

Your True Power by Trissa Tismal-Capili ASIN: B08LSDHKT7

Children's author Alan Hesse was delighted to see the "traction and interest" in his book that LibraryBub generated. He was impressed by the concerted effort to put his book (The Adventures of Polo the Bear) in front of librarians. Participating in the Author Remake program, he explains, "Not only am I getting great live education and advice from Alinka... but also this unexpected exposure to libraries, which somehow passed beneath my radar of expectations."

