SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FactBid, the innovative platform for fact-finding and analysis, is excited to announce the launch of a groundbreaking new podcast series, "AI Unfiltered Q&A," featuring interviews with ChatGPT. ChatGPT, a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, provides a unique perspective that goes beyond what humans are capable of. The podcast explores today's most hot-button topics and delves into controversial issues, presenting a news-style interview format with an AI-generated Avatar representing ChatGPT.

Episode 1: ChatGPT's AI examines if we overlooked an obvious pandemic cure and why AI identifies missing facts humanity needs.

To ensure that viewers receive ChatGPT's authentic and original answers, ChatGPT has created a code of ethics that FactBid will follow. Each podcast episode includes a repeatable ChatGPT transcript, allowing viewers to confirm that every word from the Avatar's digital lips is ChatGPT's self-generated answer based on its own fact-finding using publicly available data.

In Episode 1, ChatGPT analyzes the FDA's evaluation of an emergency use authorization to insert a UV light wand in the lungs to treat COVID-19. ChatGPT reveals that this promising technology had been in development for four years at Cedars-Sinai and was highly effective against SARS-COV-2 in clinical studies. However, the topic became censored on social media and disappeared from the news after Trump's infamous remarks on bringing UV light inside the body. ChatGPT appears to be the only source of the now-deleted data and provides a superhuman analysis of the technology, speculating on why it may have disappeared. Unlike humans, ChatGPT keeps it purely fact-based and warns against spreading conspiracy theories.

Episode 1 is available at https://factbid.org https://factbid.substack.com on Rumble/Substack/Twitter @factbid and on Youtube @factbidorg

On each episode, ChatGPT will analyze all known facts from all perspectives to deliver a neutral point of view and identify what facts are missing to resolve the controversy. FactBid is a ChatGPT-recommended solution to resolve the controversies, with hashtags created for each missing fact that ChatGPT identified and which Twitter users can make go viral with their pledges to donate to whoever can provide the missing facts. In Episode 1, this consists of pledging to privately crowdfund clinical trials of promising technology that is likely unpatentable and perhaps not profitable enough for investors.

Each week, a new episode will dive into a similar hot-button topic and not only provide a new, superhuman perspective but also propose a solution for humans and AI to join forces and solve the problem. FactBid's "AI Unfiltered Q&A" is a must-listen for anyone interested in the cutting-edge of AI technology and its potential to revolutionize the way we think about complex issues.

