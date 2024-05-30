Facteus Partners with District Taco to Deliver Data-Driven Insights for Strategic Growth

PORTLAND, Ore., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Facteus, the leading provider of alternative data and insights in the consumer transaction industry, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with District Taco, a rapidly growing fast-casual Yucatán style Mexican restaurant chain. This collaboration aims to leverage Facteus' innovative data solutions to drive District Taco's strategic expansion and enhance customer understanding.

Through this partnership, District Taco will gain access to Facteus' comprehensive consumer spending data, enabling them to make data-driven decisions and stay ahead in the competitive restaurant landscape. By harnessing the power of Facteus' cutting-edge analytics and insights, District Taco will be able to identify key market trends, understand customer purchasing habits, and pinpoint high-potential locations for future growth.

"We are thrilled to partner with District Tacos and support their data-driven approach to business growth," said Jonathan Chin, Co-founder of Facteus. "Our consumer insights solutions will provide District Taco with unparalleled insights into consumer behavior, empowering them to make informed strategic decisions and enhance their customer experience."

District Taco, known for its commitment to innovation and technology, sees this partnership as a significant step forward in its data-driven journey. "We have always been a tech-forward business. As we look for new ways to leverage data, we are excited to be among the first restaurant brands to partner with Facteus," said Chris Medhurst, President and COO of District Taco. "Their insights will give us a strategic advantage by helping us understand our customers' purchasing habits and identify markets for future expansion."

By combining District Taco's industry expertise with Facteus' advanced data capabilities, this partnership is set to redefine how restaurants approach growth strategies and customer engagement. The insights derived from Facteus' alternative data will enable District Taco to optimize menu offerings, tailor marketing campaigns, and deliver personalized experiences to their loyal customer base.

About Facteus

Facteus, a leading technology and data company, is the largest provider of consumer transaction data in the Alternative Data industry. Facteus specializes in delivering comprehensive consumer spending insights to businesses across various sectors, including retail, finance, and hospitality. Through its innovative, AI-driven platform, Facteus empowers clients to make data-driven decisions and stay ahead in their respective markets. For more information, visit www.facteus.com.

About District Taco

In 2009, two neighbors got together over some homemade chips, salsa and guacamole and decided to launch District Taco as a food cart. Since then, District Taco has opened multiple locations in Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC. Their mission is to serve quality – Yucatán style – Mexican food that is fresh, simple, and healthful, with a fully customizable menu that includes vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. At District Taco, food is made fresh daily from the highest quality ingredients. They strive to limit their impact on the environment by serving in environmentally friendly packaging where possible. For more information about District Taco or their menu, and to download the app, visit www.districttaco.com or follow @districttaco across socials.

