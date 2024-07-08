Faction Launches Self-Driving Light EV Services in Houston, Texas, Revolutionizing Curbside Delivery Operations

HOUSTON, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faction, a pioneer in autonomous vehicle technology, announces the commencement of self-driving light electric vehicle (EV) testing in Houston, Texas. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the advancement of autonomous mobility solutions, particularly in the realm of last-mile delivery operations.

Faction self-driving vehicles

Utilizing proprietary cutting-edge technology, including its innovative DriveLink® autonomy system and TeleAssist® for remote human assistance, the company is deploying an initial fleet of self-driving light electric vehicles. These vehicles are set to revolutionize curbside delivery operations in Houston and pave the way for a safer, more efficient future of urban transportation.

Key highlights of Faction's self-driving light EV testing initiative include:

Modular Vehicles with DriveLink Autonomy Technology: Faction's DriveLink autonomy system is at the forefront of self-driving technology, enabling seamless integration of autonomous capabilities into compact and agile vehicles. These self-driving light electric vehicles are perfectly suited for urban environments, offering enhanced efficiency and safety in curbside delivery operations. TeleAssist for Remote Human Assistance: Faction's TeleAssist feature ensures a smooth transition to autonomous operations by providing real-time remote human assistance when needed. This innovative support system allows Faction to efficiently scale its autonomous fleets, ensuring seamless operations and maximizing the potential of self-driving technology. Real-world Testing with Customer Deliveries: Faction's self-driving vehicles will be fulfilling curbside deliveries for real customers in the Houston metropolitan area in its early operations phase. This hands-on testing approach allows Faction to gather valuable insights and feedback, further demonstrating the potential of autonomous vehicles to revolutionize the last-mile delivery industry. Verizon Partnership for Vehicle Connectivity and Hyper-Precise Location services: Faction has partnered with Verizon (NYSE: VZ), a leading provider of technology and communications services, to provide mobile connectivity supporting Faction's tracking and monitoring services for its vehicles. This partnership enables seamless communication and data transmission, enhancing the overall efficiency and reliability of Faction's autonomous delivery operations. Faction vehicles are also using Verizon's Hyper Precise Location service, which enhances satellite-based location accuracy from meters to centimeters. TJ Fox, Senior Vice President of Industrial IoT and Automotive, Verizon Business, stated, "We are excited to collaborate with Faction to provide reliable cellular connectivity and location services for their self-driving vehicles. This partnership demonstrates Verizon's commitment to enabling innovative solutions that drive the future of mobility." Data Collection for Routing and Mapping: In addition to delivering goods to customers, Faction's self-driving EVs will be collecting crucial routing and map data for the Houston metro area. This data will be instrumental in optimizing navigation algorithms and enhancing the overall efficiency of autonomous vehicle operations.

Commenting on the launch of self-driving light EV services in Houston, Ain McKendrick, CEO of Faction, expressed enthusiasm for the future of autonomous mobility: "We are thrilled to bring our self-driving technology to the vibrant city of Houston and demonstrate the potential of autonomous vehicles to revolutionize urban transportation and delivery operations. With Faction's supervised autonomous solutions and strategic partnerships, we are poised to drive positive change and create a more sustainable, efficient, and accessible future for all."

For more information about Faction and its autonomous mobility solutions, visit www.faction.us.

About Faction:

Faction Technology, Inc. is a leader in developing right-sized driverless vehicle fleets. As pioneers in supervised autonomous mobility, Faction is dedicated to creating innovative solutions that redefine the future of transportation. With a commitment to sustainability, safety, and technological excellence, Faction is driving the evolution of autonomous mobility for a smarter, more connected world. Learn more at www.faction.us.

SOURCE Faction Technology, INC.