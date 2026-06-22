Faction Networks and iVALT Partner to Put a Verified Human Authority Behind Every Action

Integration spans networks, devices, and AI, pairing Faction's owner-controlled Generation 3 Zero Trust with iVALT's passwordless, AI-resistant human identity verification to power Faction's Human-in-the-Loop and AI Security & Control solutions.

ROME, N.Y. and SAN JOSE, Calif., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faction Networks and iVALT today announced a strategic partnership that integrates iVALT's Digital Trust platform directly into Faction's Generation 3 Zero Trust architecture. The combination pairs an invisible, owner-controlled network, in which the encryption keys and trust belong to the customer rather than a vendor, with continuous, passwordless human identity verification. Together they let organizations establish not just that an approved device connected, but that an authenticated human, or an AI agent acting under one, is behind every action.

Even as Zero Trust has secured networks and devices, identity remains the most exploited way in. Credentials are phished, session tokens are hijacked, and AI-generated deepfakes increasingly defeat traditional verification. As organizations hand more operational responsibility to AI agents and automation, the decisive question shifts from "is this connection allowed?" to "who, or what, is acting, and is a verified human accountable for it?"

The partnership addresses this by extending trust beyond the network into identity, authority, and accountability, concentrated where it matters most today:

Human-in-the-Loop. iVALT's passwordless biometric and 5-Factor verification power Faction's step-up to a verified, present human at the moments that carry real risk, confirming that a responsible person approved a privileged or irreversible action and remains accountable for it.

iVALT's passwordless biometric and 5-Factor verification power Faction's step-up to a verified, present human at the moments that carry real risk, confirming that a responsible person approved a privileged or irreversible action and remains accountable for it. AI Security & Control. iVALT's Intelligent PKI extends human-bound identity to machines and AI agents, so every agent operating in a Faction network carries cryptographically verifiable identity derived from a human sponsor. Its actions are bounded and auditable against the human who authorized them, with governance enforced beneath the application layer rather than bolted on above it.

Uniquely, the integration runs iVALT inside the Faction network rather than through a cloud authentication broker. Authentication traffic never traverses the public internet, cannot be intercepted or spoofed externally, and does not depend on a vendor's cloud staying available. That is a materially stronger posture than a standard identity deployment layered over an exposed network.

"Faction delivers Generation 3 Zero Trust that gives organizations a network that they own and control, invisible to attackers, deployed alongside the infrastructure that they already run," said Leroy Williams, President & CEO of Faction Networks. "Historically, cybersecurity has focused on securing devices and connections while assuming the person behind them can be trusted. iVALT closes that gap by enabling customers to verify that an authenticated human is directing activity on the network, bringing a new level of confidence to identity, access, and trust."

"Traditional security focuses on the connection. Together, Faction and iVALT secure the trust behind it," said Baldev Krishan, Ph.D., President & CEO of iVALT. "As AI agents take on more of the work, the question is no longer just whether a connection is allowed, but who or what is acting, what authority they hold, and which human is accountable. Our Digital Trust platform answers that at the point of action."

Together, the combined solution adds to Faction's owner-controlled architecture:

Passwordless, biometric, AI-resistant human identity verification

Continuous presence validation that closes the session-hijacking gap

Human-bound authority and accountability at the point of action

Identity-bound governance for AI agents, tied to a verified human sponsor

Cryptographically signed, fully auditable identity behind every action

Because Faction deploys alongside existing infrastructure rather than replacing it, customers can adopt the combined capabilities without rip-and-replace. The integration also lays the foundation for identity-gated data protection and broader Digital Trust controls over time.

The partnership has completed initial integration and is now in joint development, with commercial availability of the integrated solution expected in Q3 2026.

About Faction Networks

Faction Networks provides Generation 3 Zero Trust security in which the trust that governs an organization's networks, devices, data, and AI is owned and controlled by the customer, not by a vendor. Faction's owner-controlled architecture keeps encryption keys and access with the customer and the control plane off the public internet, making the network invisible to attackers. It extends protection to the OT and IoT devices that traditional, software-only tools do not reach through its US-made, Cyber-Assured Pods and Portals. Control. Peace of Mind. Faction Networks is the brand name of Faction Communication Corp. Learn more at factionnetworks.com.

About iVALT

iVALT is the Digital Trust platform that proves who, when, where, why, or what, is behind every login, document, transaction, device, and AI action. Through passwordless biometric and 5-Factor verification, cryptographic device binding, and accountability at the point of execution, iVALT establishes trust across humans, AI agents, documents, devices, and transactions. Learn more at ivalt.com.

SOURCE Faction Networks