Faction Networks and SUNY Albany Launch Cybersecurity Collaboration to Advance Research and Workforce Development

Partnership to debut Nov. 7 at UAlbany's "State of Grace: Women in Tech" conference

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Faction Networks, a leading disruptive innovator driving next-generation decentralized Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions, today announced a new collaboration with the University at Albany State University of New York's College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity (CEHC) to collaborate on cybersecurity testing and verification, research and development of new models for cyber insurance, and talent development and recruiting.

The partnership brings Faction's proprietary networking hardware and cybersecurity expertise into CEHC's academic and research ecosystem. The organizations will collaborate in three areas: cybersecurity testing, verification and validation Faction Network's technologies and solutions; working on grants to develop new models for cyber insurance which can reduce actual risks to insurers and costs for customers; and lab-based demo programs that give students and faculty direct, hands-on experience with cutting-edge secure network systems as well as broader pilot programs for businesses in the Capital Region. The initiative also supports talent development, and recruitment by connecting classroom learning with real-world applications.

"Most people do not realize that our nation is under attack – indeed ongoing cyber warfare - by hostile nation state actors such as Volt Typhoon and Salt Typhoon under the direction of the People Republic of China as well as other groups from Russia, North Korea and Iran. Responding this challenge requires an all of society approach, with Academia, Government and the Private Sector all working together. Faction's collaboration with University at Albany SUNY's CEHC marks an important step and commitment by both of our organizations to this effort," said Geoff Halstead, Faction Networks. "Our cybersecurity platform, software and hardware into CEHC's labs, we're not only helping to improve our products, but also to develop the next generation of professionals equipped to secure the networks and digital infrastructure upon which our economy, military and society depend."

The initiative reflects CEHC's mission to bring together people, technology, and knowledge to address 21st-century challenges through research and interdisciplinary education.

"Our partnership with Faction Networks enhances the hands-on, applied learning opportunities that define CEHC," said Dr. Ariel Pinto, Chair & Professor, Cybersecurity Department and Director, Cyber Cascade Risk (CCR) Lab at University at Albany SUNY's CEHC. "By giving students direct access to the most advanced and innovative technologies in cybersecurity software and hardware, we are preparing them to be leaders in the face of these new challenges that put our nation at risk."

Faction Networks will highlight the partnership during the State of Grace: Women in Tech conference on Nov. 7 at the University at Albany. Hosted annually by CEHC, the event celebrates women and diversity in technology, bringing together students, educators, and industry professionals for networking, mentorship, and innovation showcases. Faction's team will preview its platform and solutions and discuss how public-private collaboration is shaping the future of secure technology and workforce development.

About Faction Networks

Faction Networks is a leading disruptive innovator driving next-generation decentralized cybersecurity solutions that enable small to mid-sized organizations and work groups to achieve true Zero Trust security for their networking, OT (Operational Technology) and IoT (Internet of Things) devices, and data. Faction Networks breakthrough platform simplifies the Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) user experience, providing the flexibility and segmentation of Software Defined Networks (SDNs) without the usual complexity and high costs.

In its joint venture with Davolink, Faction Networks is also bringing true Zero Trust principles to the networking hardware we all depend upon, manufacturing in 2026 Made-in-USA, Cyber Assured Pods, Portals and Routers with Faction Inside.

For more information, visit www.factionnetworks.com

About UAlbany CEHC

The College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany unites people, technology, and knowledge to meet the challenges of the 21st century through high-quality academic programs, research, and innovation. Learn more at albany.edu/cehc .

SOURCE Faction Networks