Faction Networks Announces Leroy Williams as President and CEO of OA Technologies

Former Optimum EVP and Samsung Electronics America Chief Product Officer to Lead Made-in-USA Zero Trust Secure Networking Appliances Partnership

ROME, N.Y., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Faction Networks, a leading innovator in decentralized Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions, today announced the appointment of Leroy Williams as President and Chief Executive Officer of OA Technologies, effective December 1, 2025. OA Technologies is a joint venture between Faction Networks and Davolink established to design and manufacture the first suite of Zero Trust cyber secure wireless routers and networking appliances in the USA.

Williams brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience driving multi-billion dollar businesses across telecommunications, technology, consumer electronics, and business solutions. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth and Innovation Officer at Optimum, where he was responsible for all product P&L, category strategy, marketing, and next generation technology capabilities across Optimum's residential and commercial businesses. In this role, he drove enterprise innovation, new business development, and strategic partnerships across Optimum's suite of connectivity products, including broadband, mobile, video, and B2B services.

Prior to Optimum, Williams held senior leadership positions at Samsung Electronics America, including Chief Product Officer, where he maintained P&L management and oversight of all U.S. product, category management, business operations, strategy, and partnerships for Samsung's MX Division. He also served in key executive roles at Rogers Communications, including Chief Brand Officer, and Chief Retail Officer. Earlier in his career, Williams held a progression of senior leadership positions with Verizon Communications, including Chief Marketing Officer for Verizon Wireless South Area, overseeing marketing and sales operations for more than 20 million customers.

OA Technologies addresses a critical national security concern: over 90% of routers for small-to-midsize businesses are manufactured in China or nations in their sphere of espionage and come pre-compromised with deliberate vulnerabilities. The joint venture will produce "Faction Pods and Portals" (launching Q1 2026) and Zero Trust Routers (targeted for Q3 2026) that bring Zero Trust principles to networking hardware, firmware, and components, providing secure solutions for commercial, government, and military customers while protecting vulnerable Operational Technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

"The combination of Faction Networks and OA Technologies together presents a unique value proposition bringing to life a new category of an assured connectivity platform, where hardware and software co-evolve to deliver provable security, resilience, and sovereignty from the edge to the cloud," said Williams. "Unlike some traditional 'black box' networks, the Faction–OA ecosystem fuses U.S.-built, made safe, cyber assured hardware with Zero Trust software orchestration and quantum-resilient communication that delivers a trust layer that cannot be achieved by software alone. We're building a vertically integrated solution that is secure by design, governed by assurance, and monetized by service."

Dave Rand, Faction Networks Co-Founder, CEO and CTO said: "To have Leroy come on board to lead OA Technologies forward is a truly transformational moment in our journey. He brings vision, integrity, character, drive and a proven track record of repeatedly building multi-billion dollar businesses in the Consumer, SMB & SME space in his C-Suite roles at Verizon, Samsung USA, Rogers Wireless and Optimum spanning product, innovation, brand and marketing. We are excited to begin this next phase of growth and acceleration in our mission to restore security, privacy and trust to our digital infrastructure."

Williams serves on the Executive Advisory Board of TechSee and previously served on the Board of Managers of Lightpath Fiber, as well as the Board of Directors of CTAM and the Canadian Marketing Association. He has received recognition and awards from AdWeek and membership with the Wall Street Journal CMO Network. Williams is a member of the Executive Leadership Council (ELC) and a graduate of Michigan State University, where he earned his B.A. in Marketing Administration.

About OA Technologies

OA Technologies is a joint venture between Faction Networks and Davolink established to design and manufacture the first suite of Zero Trust cyber secure wireless routers and networking appliances in the USA. The venture addresses a critical national security concern—that over 90% of routers for small-to-midsize businesses are manufactured in China or nations in their sphere of espionage and come pre-compromised with deliberate vulnerabilities. OA Technologies will produce "Faction Pods and Portals" (launching Q1 2026) and Zero Trust Routers (targeted for Q3 2026) that bring Zero Trust principles to networking hardware, firmware, and components, providing secure solutions for commercial, government, and military customers while protecting vulnerable Operational Technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

About Faction Networks

Faction Networks is a leading disruptive innovator driving next-generation decentralized cybersecurity solutions that enable small to mid-sized organizations and work groups to achieve true Zero Trust security for their networking, OT (Operational Technology) and IoT (Internet of Things) devices, and data. Faction Networks breakthrough platform simplifies the Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) user experience, providing the flexibility and segmentation of Software Defined Networks (SDNs) without the usual complexity and high costs.

In its joint venture with Davolink, Faction Networks is also bringing true Zero Trust principles to the networking hardware we all depend upon, manufacturing in 2026 Made-in-USA, Cyber Assured Pods, Portals and Zero Trust Routers with Faction Inside.

For more information, visit www.factionnetworks.com

About Davolink

Davolink is a South Korean company listed on KOSDAQ, often referred to as the NASDAQ of Korea. The company designs and develops its own state-of-the-art Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 access point routers, shipping more than one million units annually. With over 25 years of accumulated technological expertise, Davolink continues to earn high recognition from customers in Korea and Japan. Both the hardware and software of Davolink's products ensure robust security and outstanding reliability. For more information, please visit www.davolink.co.kr

SOURCE Faction Networks