Factmata raises $200k to clean up the internet

When making his investment Stone said: "The power everyone has around the world to create blog posts, articles, comments, videos, and social media posts has emerged only in the last twenty years. The web is such an amazing environment and it's now bumping into a centuries old, critically important part of democracy – news."

"Along with all the fantastic aspects of the web come new problems like bias, misinformation, and offensive content to name a few. It can be confusing and difficult to cut through to the trusted, truthful information. That is why Factmata is such an important part of the future of our web."

The latest round of investment will be used to promote Factmata's newly developed 'Narrative Monitoring' product, which enables brands to save time analysing thousands of Tweets, Facebook posts and news articles to identify and track non-brand narratives that threaten to cause real reputational harm.

Brands, along with their PR and marketing agencies, currently rely on human effort to make sense of their quantitative volume and sentiment scores. By automating this analysis through its proprietary AI technology, Factmata's platform can provide this data instantly and at scale and act as an early-warning threat detector.

Factmata will also use the capital boost to launch its new content scoring technology in the programmatic advertising exchanges, enabling media buyers to avoid their ads being placed on websites containing unsafe or harmful content.

According to Factmata's joint research with Silver bullet earlier this year, brands are currently spending almost $1 billion a year on ads that could be funding racism, amongst other forms of harmful content.

In April this year, Factmata appointed a new CEO, Ant Cousins, to lead on taking Factmata's technology to market. Cousins has deep experience in combatting harmful narratives having experience in counter-terrorism communications for the British Army in Afghanistan and across the Middle East – and throughout the 'social media revolutions' of the 'Arab Spring'.

On raising the funding Cousins said: "There's too much harmful content being created and shared for our current human-centric fact checking and moderation models to deal with. We need to move towards identifying the underlying narratives that cause these posts to better identify and combat hate, online harm and reputational damage."

Factmata was founded by Dhruv Ghulati, a Forbes 30 under 30 and Techstars alum, who gained notoriety for his cold email to Mark Cuban, which raised $500,000 to get the company started.

Last month, Factmata won 'Best AI Product in Marketing and Adtech' at the UK's biggest AI festival, cogx.

About Factmata

Factmata was launched with the purpose of future-proofing people, companies and governments against the growing swell of damaging online rhetoric. Our technology can automatically extract relevant claims, arguments and opinions, and identify threatening, growing narratives about any issue, brand, or product. Our tools save time for online media analysts, finding new opportunities, risks and threats. By automating expert assessment at scale, we provide organisations with the tools to safeguard their reputation, and to make truly informed decisions about the actions they take.

