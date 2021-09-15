Factor Bioscience Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Grand Opening of ISO Class 7 Cleanroom Facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Dr. Angel was joined by leadership representatives from those partners in a formal ribbon cutting ceremony. In addition to Factor Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Christopher Rohde, Ph.D., Gregory Fiore, M.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Exacis Biotherapeutics Inc., and Howard Federoff, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX) helped dedicate the new facility.

"We are excited to announce this major step forward," said Dr. Fiore. "Securing a dedicated GMP manufacturing capacity within the Factor facility allows us to produce our unique and high-quality cells on our own timeline as we progress toward the clinic."

"The new mRNA cleanroom facility is an important part of our planned R&D operations, and of strategic advantage as we share the space with Factor Bioscience, from which we have in-licensed critical mRNA gene editing technology," said Dr. Federoff.

About Factor Bioscience

Founded in 2011, Factor Bioscience develops technologies for engineering cells to advance the study and treatment of disease. Factor Bioscience is privately held and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.factorbio.com.

