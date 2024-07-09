Factor Bioscience to Deliver Six Presentations at the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) 2024 Annual Meeting

Factor to reveal engineered iPSC-derived macrophages that enhance T cell cytotoxicity to triple negative breast and ovarian cancer cells

Presentations will include latest preclinical data from Factor's stealth iPSC and nucleic acid delivery platforms

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor Bioscience Inc., a Cambridge-based biotechnology company focused on developing mRNA and cell-engineering technologies, announced its participation in the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) 2024 Annual Meeting to be held in Hamburg, Germany from July 10-13, 2024. Factor will deliver six presentations covering the latest preclinical data from Factor's cell engineering platforms.

"We are excited to showcase our recent progress on developing next-generation therapies based on cutting-edge stem cell science at ISSCR 2024," said Dr. Matt Angel, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Factor. "The work that we will be presenting this week represents more than a decade of focused effort. We are committed to developing these new medicines to enable a brighter future for patients and their families."

The work that we will be presenting this week represents more than a decade of focused effort. Post this

Dr. Kyle Garland, Factor's Director of Translational Science, added, "Our six presentations at ISSCR 2024 will cover several novel and unique stem cell technologies, including iPSC-derived macrophages engineered with mRNA to enhance T cell cytotoxicity to solid tumor cells. We are excited to share these and other advances in Hamburg over the next few days."

Details of the presentations are below:

"Engineered iPSC-Derived Macrophages Evade Host-Versus-Graft Alloreactivity and Enhance T Cell Cytotoxicity to Triple Negative Breast and Ovarian Cancer Cells In Vitro." -to be presented by Ian Hay on July 12 from 1:30-3:00 pm CEST , PSC-Based Cell Therapies Session (Oral Presentation), Hall 3 - Entrance Level.



"B2M-KO iMSCs Better Suppress T Cell Proliferation by Upregulating IDO1 in Response to Proinflammatory Signals." -to be presented by Raven Dance Hinkel on July 10 from 5:45-6:45 pm CEST , Clinical Applications (CA) Session I: (Poster Presentation #165), Hall H - Entrance Level.



"Donor-Sequence Optimization Enables Targeted Insertion of Complex Stealthing Constructs in mRNA-Reprogrammed Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells." -to be presented by Elizabeth Belcher on July 10 from 6:45-7:45 pm CEST , Clinical Applications (CA) Session I: (Poster Presentation #228), Hall H - Entrance Level.



"Novel Polyvalent Ionizable Lipids Enable Targeted Delivery of mRNA to Immune Cells and iPSC-derived MSCs." -to be presented by Ariadna Lubinus on July 11 from 3:45-4:45 pm CEST , New Technologies (NT) Session II: (Poster Presentation #509), Hall H - Entrance Level.



"Novel Regulatory Sequences Drive Persistent Transgene Expression During Directed Differentiation of iPSCs to Lymphocytes and Macrophages." -to be presented by Claire Aibel on July 11 from 4:45-5:45 pm CEST , New Technologies (NT) Session II: (Poster Presentation #368), Hall H - Entrance Level.



"Reporter-Free Generation of iPSC-derived Tissue-Specific Cells Engineered for the Stable Expression of Immunomodulatory Proteins." -to be presented by Taeyun Kim on July 11 from 4:45-5:45 pm CEST , New Technologies (NT) Session II: (Poster Presentation #394), Hall H - Entrance Level.

For more information about the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) 2024 Annual Meeting, visit www.isscr2024.org.

About Factor Bioscience

Founded in 2011, Factor Bioscience engineers cells to promote health and improve lives. Factor Bioscience is privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.factorbio.com.

SOURCE Factor Bioscience