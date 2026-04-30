Factor Bioscience to Showcase Engineered iMacrophages (FACT-112) Targeting Ovarian Cancer In Vivo at ISCT 2026

- Factor to reveal latest pre-clinical data on FACT-112: engineered iMacrophages for treating solid-tumors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor Bioscience Inc., a Cambridge-based biotechnology company focused on using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies, today announced its participation in the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2026 Annual Meeting to be held in Dublin, Ireland from May 6-9, 2026. Factor will deliver an oral presentation on FACT-112, Factor's IL12-expressing iMacrophage program for solid tumors.

"We are excited to share the latest pre-clinical data from our FACT-112 program at ISCT," said Dr. Matt Angel, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Factor. "The striking anti-tumor activity of our engineered iMacrophages, demonstrated in vivo, represents a major milestone for the company, underscoring our commitment to translating cutting-edge science into clinically meaningful therapies."

Factor to present IL12-expressing iMΦs with anti-tumor activity against ovarian cancer at ISCT 2026. Post this

Factor's Associate Director of Cell Engineering, Ian Hay, who will deliver the presentation, added, "these data illustrate the intrinsic capacity of IL12-expressing iMacrophages to repolarize the immunosuppressive ovarian tumor microenvironment and elicit immune-mediated tumor rejection. We are excited about the potential to develop FACT-112 into a safe, effective option to patients with solid tumors."

Details of the oral presentation are below:

"iPSC-Derived Macrophages Engineered to Express IL-12 Modulate the Tumor Microenvironment and Support T Cell Lysis of Ovarian Cancer Models" -to be presented by Ian Hay on Wednesday, May 6 from 1:00-2:00 pm GMT, in the Immunotherapy Oral Presentation Session.

For more information about the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2026 Annual Meeting, visit www.isctglobal.org/annual-meeting.

About Factor Bioscience

Founded in 2011, Factor Bioscience is a biotechnology company focused on using its patented gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies. Factor Bioscience is privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit http://www.factorbio.com/.

SOURCE Factor Bioscience