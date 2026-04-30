Factor Bioscience to Showcase Engineered iMacrophages (FACT-112) Targeting Ovarian Cancer In Vivo at ISCT 2026

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Factor Bioscience

Apr 30, 2026, 08:30 ET

- Factor to reveal latest pre-clinical data on FACT-112: engineered iMacrophages for treating solid-tumors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor Bioscience Inc., a Cambridge-based biotechnology company focused on using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies, today announced its participation in the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2026 Annual Meeting to be held in Dublin, Ireland from May 6-9, 2026. Factor will deliver an oral presentation on FACT-112, Factor's IL12-expressing iMacrophage program for solid tumors.

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"We are excited to share the latest pre-clinical data from our FACT-112 program at ISCT," said Dr. Matt Angel, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Factor. "The striking anti-tumor activity of our engineered iMacrophages, demonstrated in vivo, represents a major milestone for the company, underscoring our commitment to translating cutting-edge science into clinically meaningful therapies."

Factor's Associate Director of Cell Engineering, Ian Hay, who will deliver the presentation, added, "these data illustrate the intrinsic capacity of IL12-expressing iMacrophages to repolarize the immunosuppressive ovarian tumor microenvironment and elicit immune-mediated tumor rejection. We are excited about the potential to develop FACT-112 into a safe, effective option to patients with solid tumors."

Details of the oral presentation are below:

"iPSC-Derived Macrophages Engineered to Express IL-12 Modulate the Tumor Microenvironment and Support T Cell Lysis of Ovarian Cancer Models" -to be presented by Ian Hay on Wednesday, May 6 from 1:00-2:00 pm GMT, in the Immunotherapy Oral Presentation Session.

For more information about the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2026 Annual Meeting, visit www.isctglobal.org/annual-meeting.

About Factor Bioscience
Founded in 2011, Factor Bioscience is a biotechnology company focused on using its patented gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies. Factor Bioscience is privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit http://www.factorbio.com/.

SOURCE Factor Bioscience

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