Factor Capital Management Launches - Targets 30M Venture Fund I to Invest in Blockchain Technology Startups

News provided by

Factor Capital Management

02 Nov, 2023, 13:15 ET

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor Capital Management, an investment firm founded by former GSR Markets and Two Sigma Investments Executive Jake Dwyer, announced today the launch and first close of its Factor Venture Capital Fund I with approximately $10M in commitments. The fund aims to invest up to $30m in seed-stage startups that leverage blockchain technology to solve real-world problems.

Venture Fund I is backed by a group of investors, including GSR Markets, Theta Capital Management, executives from Two Sigma Investments, and the founders of Multicoin Capital, Lattice Capital, and Cosmos Network, amongst others. The fund plans to write checks ranging from $500k to $1m to exceptional entrepreneurs at the earliest stages of company development.

Blockchain technology has promised to change the way we conduct business by introducing trustless efficiencies in archaic analog systems. While the early applications of blockchain technology were often associated with cryptocurrencies and speculation, the technology has come a long way since its inception. Existing Factor portfolio companies like Koywe, Jasmine Energy, Neutral, and Parcl are already driving significant efficiencies for businesses and consumers using blockchain technology to solve real problems today.

The team at Factor Capital has been observing the evolution of blockchain technology since its launch and believes that now is a unique time to invest in this innovation's early stages as this mainstream impact accelerates. With advances in AI and decentralized blockchains, it is easier than ever for small teams to bring high-impact visions to life from anywhere in the world.

"We are excited to partner with founders and investors who align with our vision of investing in businesses that have a real-world impact," said Factor's founder, Jake Dwyer. "Our thesis is basic: blockchain is on the cusp of mainstream adoption, and we want to support the companies that will drive this adoption forward."

For more information, please visit https://www.factorcapital.com/.

About Factor Capital Management:

Founded in 2023, Factor Capital believes in leveraging cutting-edge technologies, native digital assets, and full-stack problem-solving methodology to accelerate innovation. The firm was founded by Jake Dwyer, a startup and finance executive with over 20 years of operating experience leading early-stage businesses and driving innovation within world-class investment managers like Two Sigma Investments. We seek to consistently invest in and leverage emerging technologies, using data and software to create efficiencies as an investment manager and deliver superior returns. The team brings an operator's mindset to investing and is an active partner to entrepreneurs, working alongside them to build sustainable and valuable businesses.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Factor Capital Management

