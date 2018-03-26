Factor Support Network Earns Perfect Score In URAC Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation

"As a BioMatrix company, Factor Support Network is committed to providing pharmacy and support services helping patients achieve better health. URAC accreditation validates this commitment and represents our dedication to meeting and exceeding industry standards," stated Bruce Greenberg, CEO at BioMatrix. "We applaud Factor Support Network on their achievement."

"It's necessary for specialty pharmacies to provide a higher level of treatment for patients so desired outcomes are achieved. Factor Support Network shows a dedication to patient education and safety through the recognition of quality it received with URAC's independent accreditation," said URAC President and CEO Kylanne Green. "With URAC accreditation, people know that Factor Support Network strives to adhere to industry best practices."

About Factor Support Network

Factor Support Network, a member of the BioMatrix family of companies, was founded in 1994 by families who were affected with chronic healthcare challenges with the goal to meet the diverse needs of families and persons facing lifelong illnesses such as hemophilia and von Willebrand Disease. We are committed to providing individualized, patient-focused services to people with bleeding disorders and other chronic conditions, nationwide. Our services promote better health through encouraging positive self-management and building a local network of support.

About BioMatrix SpRx

BioMatrix SpRx offers comprehensive nationwide specialty pharmacy services and digital health technology solutions for a range of chronic health conditions including bleeding disorders, solid organ transplants, hepatitis C, HIV and more. Our growing family of companies unites leaders in the specialty pharmacy industry to improve health and empower patients to experience a higher quality of life. The current BioMatrix family of companies includes BiologicTx, Elwyn Pharmacy Group, Factor Support Network, Matrix Health, and Medex Biocare.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management, healthcare operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

