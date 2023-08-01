Factor4 Adds Five New Team Members To Broomall Headquarters

Factor4 Continues to Experience Exponential Growth in the Gift Card & Loyalty Market

BROOMALL, Pa., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce they have hired five new team members as the company continues to grow significantly. Factor4's growth is attributed to the demand for their omnichannel solutions, success of their online gift card solutions, their 200+ integrations with POS and eCommerce providers, and the desire of consumers to use Factor4's gift card apps for contactless payments.

Factor4 announces the following hires:

Ryan Rose, Chief Revenue Officer, who brings fifteen years of gift card, loyalty, and customer engagement expertise. Ryan has tremendous experience in delivering results to customers with gift card and loyalty programs.

Dana Carlin, Senior Operations Manager, who has over twelve years of operations and management experience. Dana will help manage the company's 7-day sales and support levels that make Factor4 the top program provider.

Mike Tagliferri, John Petriccione and Phil Evans have all joined as Sales and Support Coordinators to ensure all merchant, partner and ISO needs are handled promptly and properly. Each one has specific talents in sales, support and overall customer experience that adds to an already top-notch team.

"We are excited to add these exceptional employees to the Factor4 team," said Dan Battista, Factor4's CEO. "Each one brings a valuable set of skills and experience to enable Factor4 to not only meet the current demand for our products and services but also to bring on new business as we ramp up for what is forecasted to be our busiest holiday season yet. We have made a name for ourselves by providing the best customer support, and fastest response and delivery times in the industry. Our employees are cross-trained in sales, support, printing and design to ensure all customer demands are addressed immediately."

To learn more about Factor4's employment opportunities or their omnichannel gift card and loyalty programs, contact 484-471-3963 or visit www.factor4gift.com.

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 18,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

