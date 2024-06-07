Factor4 Announces Expansion of Partnership with Whittle Group

Offering Enhanced Gift Card Solutions Across Multiple Ingenico Payment Terminals.



BROOMALL, Pa., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, a leading provider of gift and loyalty solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with the Whittle Group, a renowned innovator in payment technology. This strategic collaboration has already proven successful over the past couple of years, with Factor4 delivering exceptional gift and loyalty card solutions to merchants / ISOs across various terminal types.

One of the key developments resulting from this partnership is the Gift and Loyalty – Tetra application built with Whittle Group's technology, which seamlessly operates on Ingenico Desk 3500, Desk 5000 and Move 5000 payment terminals. Building on this success, Factor4 is now poised to extend its offerings to additional Ingenico terminal models, including the Desk 2600, Lane 3600, Link 2500, and Link 2500i, in the upcoming releases. This expansion aims to better serve Factor4's merchants/partners utilizing these terminal types, providing them with advanced gift and loyalty solutions tailored to their needs.

Looking ahead, Factor4 is excited to announce plans for further expansion onto the Ingenico AXIUM terminal line of products, demonstrating the company's commitment to continuous innovation and customer satisfaction.

Dan Battista, CEO of Factor4, expressed his enthusiasm for the expanded partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to further strengthen our collaboration with Whittle Group. This expansion allows us to offer even more comprehensive gift and loyalty solutions to our merchants, ISO partners – empowering them to enhance customer experiences and drive business growth."

In response to this exciting news, Paul Whittle, President of Whittle Group, provided the following statement: "Factor4 is a long-time partner of Whittle Group. We are pleased that Dan and team have selected Whittle Group to continue to provide the terminal applications and other technology, enabling exciting expansions in Factor4's products."

For more information about Factor4 and its gift and loyalty solutions, visit Factor4's website. To learn more about Whittle Group and its payment technology offerings, visit Whittle Group's website.

About Factor4:

Factor4 is a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Factor4 empowers merchants to enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth through customizable gift card programs.

About Whittle Group:

Whittle Group is a pioneer in payment technology, delivering cutting-edge Card Present solutions to businesses worldwide including custom terminal applications and SaaS offerings. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Whittle Group enables businesses to streamline payment processes and improve customer engagement.

CONTACT: Matthew Murphy, [email protected]

SOURCE Factor4, LLC