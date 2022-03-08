Factor4 Announces Gift Card and Loyalty Integration with NEXGO

BROOMALL, Pa., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce their gift card and loyalty integration with NEXGO's full line of customizable, innovative, ­EMV compliant payment devices.

"The Factor4 integration with our payment terminals allows us to continue our quest to provide payment solution offerings that meet the ongoing needs of our valued customers," Patricia Love, Executive Vice President of NEXGO says. "The seamless integration of gift card and loyalty features in partnership with such a leader in the industry is exciting for all of us."

NEXGO offers both wired and cellular solutions for industry verticals including retail, food service, transportation, events, and home services. Available terminals include the N5 tablet-based terminal and N6 smart payment solution, among other devices.

Dan Battista, Factor4's CEO said, "We are excited about our integration with NEXGO. We share a focus on industry verticals, cutting-edge technology and world class customer support. We are excited to combine our synergies to provide NEXGO customers with the top omnichannel gift card and loyalty solution; and to offer our merchants more options for terminals."

To learn more about Factor4's integration with NEXGO, contact: 484-471-3963 or [email protected].

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 16,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

About NEXGO, Inc.

NEXGO offers a one-stop payment solution for hardware and wireless needs. As a leading provider of wireless data solutions, NEXGO meets the needs of businesses requiring smart payment terminals, offering stand-alone retail and restaurant solutions as well as wireless plans. NEXGO provides affordable and customizable payment solutions and wireless communication services that enable businesses worldwide to perform payment transactions confidently, securely, and efficiently. This effort includes purpose-built terminals that meet EMV requirements, provide wireless service, and offer dedicated personalized support. For more information, visit www.nexgo.us.

For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Director of Marketing, Factor4 at 610-662-7926 or [email protected].

SOURCE Factor4