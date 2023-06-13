Factor4 Announces Gift Card and Loyalty Integration with TakeOut7

BROOMALL, Pa. , June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce their gift card and loyalty program integration with TakeOut7, an all-in-one digital platform that provides online ordering, delivery and marketing for restaurants.

This integration enables TakeOut7 to expand their omnichannel solutions for their restaurant partners especially small to medium sized franchise groups. It allows all restaurants to seamlessly process gift card and loyalty transactions in-store, online and via mobile devices directly on the TakeOut7 platform. Factor4's pooling services allow multi-location restaurants to seamlessly reconcile gift card funds and loyalty points.

"We are excited to announce our integration with TakeOut7," said Dan Battista, Factor4's CEO. "Their best-in-class platform enables restaurants to expand their online ordering and delivery offerings which adds value for customers. Our online gift card solution adds value to Takeout7's digital offerings and provides restaurant customers with the ability to seamlessly order and deliver eGift cards. This integration expands Factor4's market share in one of our top verticals."

"Our restaurant partners, from coast to coast, and their customers expect gift card and loyalty programs to work seamlessly with their in-store dining and online ordering experience," said Anurag Ahuja, TakeOut7's CEO. "A great addition to our portfolio of restaurant solutions, Factor4's feature rich, and easy to integrate platform, was just the right solution for us. We look forward to helping our restaurant partners offer the omnichannel gift card and loyalty programs and grow their businesses."

To learn more about Factor4's integration with TakeOut7 or their omnichannel gift card and loyalty programs, contact: 484-471-3963 or [email protected].

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 18,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

About TakeOut7

TakeOut7, based in Hartford, Connecticut, has a mission to enable restaurants to take control of their own brand and empower them to grow their business profitably. Its team of hard charging, innovative and fun-loving professionals have come together to put the control of restaurants' futures in the hands of the restaurant owners and managers. TakeOut7 takes pride in helping independent restaurants and regional chains build their local brand and popularity by providing best in class technology, excellent marketing, hassle free delivery and great customer service. For additional information on TakeOut7, please visit: https://www.takeout7.com

For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Director of Marketing, Factor4 at 610-662-7926 or [email protected].

