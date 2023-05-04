Factor4 Announces Gift Card and Loyalty Partnership with Golfpay360

BROOMALL, Pa., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce their gift card and loyalty program partnership with Golfpay360, a leading golf course reservation, communication and point-of-sale solution.

Golfpay360 provides the most complete golf course management platform in the industry. Factor4 offers the most robust gift card and loyalty solutions with the highest number of integrations. The partnership is possible via Factor4's gift card and loyalty program integrations with First Data's Clover® App Market. The partnership enables Golfpay360 to provide omnichannel gift card and loyalty solutions to golf course operators so they can seamlessly process transactions in-store, online and via mobile devices direct on the Golfpay platform. It also enables their golf course clients to sell physical and eGift cards direct from their websites.

"We are happy to announce our partnership with Golfpay360," said Dan Battista, Factor4's CEO. "Their omnichannel platform is the best in the industry and this partnership increases our market share in this growing vertical. We are excited to work with Golfpay360 to offer golf courses the best gift card and loyalty solutions."

"We've taken a close look at many gift card companies and Factor4 stood out as the best overall gift card solution for our golf course operator customers," said Dale Merritt, Golfpay360 CEO. "They are super easy to work with and respond quickly which is very important to us."

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 16,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

About Golfpay

Golfpay & Golfpay360 is part of a patented Omnichannel Booking, Communication, and e-commerce Platform designed to help golf course operators reduce friction in the pro shop, while also decreasing reliance on 3rd-party tee time aggregators. Our customizable managed services and technology incorporates an exclusive 1st-party data strategy, so golf courses can own their online customer database.

