Factor4 Announces Gift Card Integration with Centegra Plus

BROOMALL, Pa., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce their gift card integration with Centegra Plus, the UK's first cloud-based hospitality platform that includes a complete enterprise level multi-outlet management system. It includes gift and loyalty management, advanced reporting, menu management, inventory management, revenue management as well as order consolidation to advanced kitchen solutions.

This integration enables Centegra Plus hospitality clients to process gift cards in multi-gift card environments and on fully integrated POS systems. It allows them to seamlessly process gift card transactions in-store, online and via mobile devices directly through the Centegra Plus platform.

"We are happy to announce our gift card integration with Centegra Plus," said Dan Battista, Factor4's CEO. "Their state-of-the-art platform is the best in the industry and this integration increases our market share in the hospitality vertical. We are also excited to expand our market share in the UK market. Factor4's platform can process gift card transactions in over sixteen currencies and can accommodate any custom value type."

Tom Bell, CEO at Centegra said, "We are constantly improving our enterprise solution, Centegra Plus, and the relations we have with digital partners like Factor4 are very important to us. With common values and through continual innovation, we empower operators of venues, restaurants, and parks to coordinate all gift and loyalty, rewards and promotions as well as easily share and manage promotions between multiple sales channels.

To learn more about Factor4's integration with Centegra Plus or their omnichannel gift card and loyalty programs, contact: 484-471-3963 or [email protected].

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 16,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

About Centegra Plus

Centegra Plus is an enterprise centric strategy giving multi outlet businesses across quick service, restaurants, cafés, bars, pubs, parks, attractions the platform to enable the best technologies every venue. It controls all sales channels, menus, kitchens, revenue, operations, and reporting with unlimited access and use of your data. For more information, visit Centegra.co.uk

For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Director of Marketing, Factor4 at 610-662-7926 or [email protected].

SOURCE Factor4