Factor4 Announces Gift Card Integration with LMS-POS

News provided by

Factor4, LLC

31 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

BROOMALL, Pa., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce their gift card integration with LMS-POS, a comprehensive and robust POS solution tailored for both liquor and retail stores that includes a lottery management system. LMS-POS streamlines inventory management and enhances retail efficiency. It also safeguards businesses by utilizing ID scanning for legal age and expired IDs.

The integration enables LMS-POS to provide an omnichannel gift card solution that allows their merchants to generate revenue, gain new customers and reduce attrition. The integration enables merchants to seamlessly process gift card transactions direct from LMS-POS systems, online and via mobile devices.

"We are thrilled to announce our gift card integration with LMS-POS," said Dan Battista, Factor4 CEO. "Our integration enables us to expand our market share in the liquor and retail verticals and to build a partnership with a top POS system in these verticals."

"Adding the integration with Factor4 allows LMS-POS to offer liquor and retail stores a complete omnichannel gift card solution right at their fingertips," said Ranjan Regmi, Co-Founder, LMS-POS. "It's another tool built into our platform that allows them to increase sales and revenue. We are excited to partner with the top gift card provider."

To learn more about Factor4's integration with LMS-POS or their omnichannel gift card and loyalty programs, contact: 484-471-3963 or [email protected].

About Factor4
Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 18,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Director of Marketing, Factor4 at 610-662-7926 or [email protected].

SOURCE Factor4, LLC

