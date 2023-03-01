Factor4 Announces Gift Card Integration with On The Fly POS

BROOMALL, Pa., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce their gift card integration with On The Fly POS, an easy-to-use cloud based point-of-sale (POS) system that helps businesses of all sizes reach their full potential through the power of cloud technology. On The Fly POS helps business owners gain control over processing payments, generating reports, managing staff and organizing inventory. A phase two integration for loyalty programs will be completed soon.

The integration enables On The Fly to provide an omnichannel gift card solution that will enable their merchants to generate revenue, gain new customers and reduce attrition. The integration will enable merchants to seamlessly process gift card transactions direct from the On The Fly POS system and via compatible Android and PAX devices.

"We are happy to announce our gift card integration with On The Fly and are working on rolling out our loyalty program integration," said Dan Battista, Factor4 CEO. On The Fly is an exciting new company that brings cutting edge technology to many hospitality verticals. They offer some of the best technology in the space so we are excited to partner with them."

"The On The Fly POS team is thrilled about our integration with Factor4. The ease of boarding and use is indispensable to our merchants; and no company does it faster or better than Factor4. We are excited for our future integrations and creative applications of our mutual technologies," said Manny Garcia, CEO, On The Fly POS.

To learn more about Factor4's integration with On The Fly POS or their omnichannel gift card and loyalty programs, contact: 484-471-3963 or [email protected].

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 16,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

About On The Fly POS

On The Fly POS provides omni-channel state-of-art cloud-based POS solutions that include a full range of functionalities via an end-to-end platform, including payment processing, comprehensive report generation and management, as well as staff and inventory management. The solutions' easy-to-setup process and user-friendly interface allow businesses to get their processing operations up and running within minutes and utilize the full range of functionalities to improve this component of their business model immediately. For more information, please visit www.ontheflypos.com or call 305-615-1516.

For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Director of Marketing, Factor4 at 610-662-7926 or [email protected].

SOURCE Factor4