Factor4 Announces Integration with Ingenico Telium TETRA Smart Terminals

BROOMALL, Pa., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, the leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, today announce their integration with Telium TETRA smart terminals by Ingenico, a Worldline brand. Factor4's omnichannel gift card and loyalty solutions will be available on the Desk/3500, Desk/5000 and Move/5000. They combine in-store, online and mobile functionality and enable all types of electronic payment, including EMV chip, EMV contactless, magstripe and mobile wallet transactions, including Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Dan Battista, Factor4's CEO said, "We are excited to integrate our gift and loyalty solutions with Ingenico's TETRA smart terminals and to be one of the first third party gift and loyalty apps available on the TETRA line. We look forward to providing merchants with state-of-the-art gift and loyalty solutions on state-of-the-art terminals that generate revenue and repeat business across verticals."

"Customer retention is always top of mind for any merchant and integrating loyalty and gift capabilities at the point of service is critical to increasing revenue and driving repeat business," said Skip Hinshaw, head of customer engagement, North America for Ingenico, a Worldline brand. "Working with Factor4 we're able to ensure that their customers can accept payment and access loyalty information anywhere they need to complete a transaction, whether at a checkout counter, in the aisle or outside of the store."

Factor4 achieved record growth in 2020 due to the company's ability to provide best in class services to its merchant partners including contactless and eCommerce solutions. The company boasts over 125 key integration partners which provides merchants with the ultimate flexibility to grow their businesses. This new integration with Ingenico's TETRA smart terminals reaffirms Factor4's commitment to expanding innovative offerings and strategic partnerships.

To learn more about Factor4's gift card and loyalty solutions, contact 484-471-3963 or [email protected].

About Factor4

Factor4,LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best in class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 14,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com .

For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Director of Marketing, Factor4 at 610-662-7926 or [email protected].

