Factor4 Announces New Partnership with EVOSUS

Enhancing Merchants with Omnichannel Gift Card Solutions

BROOMALL, Pa., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, a leading provider of omnichannel gift card and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Evosus, the premier business management software platform for the pool, spa, and hearth industries. This partnership enables merchants to seamlessly sell, redeem, and manage physical and digital gift cards directly on their PAX Aries devices while providing a consistent customer experience across in-store and online channels.

Evosus provides a comprehensive, cloud-based business platform that keeps every part of a business—service, retail, e-commerce, inventory, accounting, and reporting—seamlessly connected. By automating daily operations and unifying workflows, Evosus helps business owners streamline their tasks, stay in sync with their customers, and focus on growth.

Through this partnership, this new service is available to both Evosus Legacy and LOU clients. Merchants gain immediate access to Factor4's secure gift card platform, allowing them to increase revenue, drive customer loyalty, and simplify gift card management.

"Partnering with Evosus expands our ability to deliver a seamless, fully integrated gift card solution to even more merchants," said Dan Battista, CEO of Factor4. "Together, we're helping businesses increase customer engagement, drive repeat visits, and create new revenue opportunities."

"One of the top requests from our clients is for a robust, reliable gift and loyalty program," said Dan McManus, CEO at Evosus. "Through this partnership with Factor4, we are delivering on that need, giving both our Evosus Legacy and LOU clients a powerful tool to boost holiday sales, retain customers, and drive repeat business directly through their existing workflow."

Key Benefits

Seamless physical and digital gift card processing

Real-time gift card sales, redemption, and balance tracking.

Omnichannel support for in-store and online purchases.

Increased customer loyalty and repeat business.

Easy implementation with secure, reliable processing.

About Factor4

Factor4 provides comprehensive gift card and loyalty solutions that help merchants increase sales, strengthen customer relationships, and grow their brands through physical and digital gift card programs. Factor4 has an industry leading list of integrations and provides White Glove Support for all of its customers. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com or contact [email protected] or (844) 444-4013.

About EVOSUS

Evosus is the leading prover of business management software designed specifically for the pool, spa, and hearth industries. With its Legacy platform and modern cloud solution, LOU, Evosus helps retail and service businesses streamline operations, manage inventory, schedule service technicians, and handle accounting under a single login. For more information, visit Evosus.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Factor4