Factor4 Announces New Integration Partnership with Priority Commerce

Empowering Merchants with Omnichannel Gift Card Solutions Within MX™ POS

BROOMALL, Pa., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, a leading provider of omni-channel gift card and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce a new integration within MX™ POS from Priority Commerce. The integration enables merchants to seamlessly sell, redeem, and manage physical and digital gift cards directly within MX POS while providing a consistent customer experience across in-store and online channels.

MX POS is a modern, cloud-based point-of-sale solution designed to help merchants streamline operations, improve efficiency, and grow their businesses. Through this partnership, merchants gain access to Factor4's secure gift card platform, allowing them to increase revenue, drive customer loyalty, and simplify gift card management.

"Partnering with Priority Commerce expands our ability to deliver a seamless, fully integrated gift card solution to even more merchants," said Dan Battista, CEO of Factor4. "Together, we're helping businesses increase customer engagement, drive repeat visits, and create new revenue opportunities."

"We're pleased to work with Factor4 to bring this solution to MX POS merchants," said Jacob Hui, Product Manager, MX POS. "Expanding the capabilities of the MX POS system is an important part of our product strategy. By integrating Factor4's gift card solution directly into the platform, we're giving merchants access to another valuable tool through the system they already use every day."

Key Benefits

Seamless physical and digital gift card integration.

Real-time gift card sales, redemption, and balance tracking.

Omnichannel support for in-store and online purchases.

Increased customer loyalty and repeat business.

Easy implementation with secure, reliable processing.

About Factor4

Factor4 provides comprehensive gift card and loyalty solutions that help merchants increase sales, strengthen customer relationships, and grow their brands through physical and digital gift card programs.

About Priority Commerce

Priority delivers payments and banking solutions that power connected commerce. Through a unified platform of payables, merchant services, and banking and treasury, we help businesses manage money more effectively and unlock growth. The Priority Commerce Engine accelerates cash flow, improves working capital, reduces costs, and creates new revenue opportunities. Learn more about Priority at prioritycommerce.com.

For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com or contact [email protected] or (844) 444-4013.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Factor4