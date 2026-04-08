Factor4 Gift Cards Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

This integrated solution enhances the customer journey by allowing staff to sell, redeem, and manage gift cards in real time, all from a single interface.

BROOMALL, Pa., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, a leading provider of gift and loyalty solutions and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced Factor4 Gift Cards is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed on Oracle Simphony POS. Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

The Factor4 Gift Card Application enables high level business benefits, including: No additional hardware needed – fully software-based integration requires no extra terminals or devices.



Real-Time Transaction Support – Instantly process and track gift card activity without delays or manual reconciliation.



Centralized Reporting – Access comprehensive gift card insights directly through the Simphony POS dashboard.



Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first self-driving database.

"This integration brings our gift card solution directly into the Micros Simphony POS, eliminating the need for separate systems or manual workarounds," said Dan Battista, CEO / Partner at Factor4. "It's a truly embedded experience that simplifies operations and makes it easier than ever for businesses to offer and manage gift card programs."

About Factor4

Factor4 is a leading provider of omnichannel gift card and loyalty solutions. Serving thousands of businesses across North America, Factor4 delivers customizable, secure, and scalable tools to help companies grow customer loyalty and increase revenue. Learn more at Factor4gift.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

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Media Contact:

Factor4

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SOURCE Factor4