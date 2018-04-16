Factor4 Announces Partnership with iMobile3

BROOMALL, Pa., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, the leader in integrations in the gift card and loyalty arena, is pleased to announce its integration with iMobile3, the state-of-the-art white labeled POS solution for business services partners. iMobile3 offers its partners the ability to sell their own easy-to-deploy tablet point of sale solution to merchants across a wide variety of industries. Factor4, in turn, provides gift card solutions to merchants of all sizes.

iMobile3

Factor4 CEO, Dan Battista, said, "We are excited to be one of the first gift card providers to integrate with iMobile3. Like iMobile3, our gift card software is adaptable and scalable to our partners' and merchants' needs. Our integration with iMobile3 gives clients a truly customizable POS and gift card solution tailored to their exact specifications. Factor4 remains committed to leading the gift card and loyalty industry in integrations."

"Factor4 is a valued partner for iMobile3, giving our Acquiring and Business Partners the opportunity to provide their merchants with a seamlessly integrated POS and Gift Card solution," said Kevin Johnson, Vice President of Business Development for iMobile3. "Some of our partners were already working with Factor4, while others were looking for a great gift card program, so you can see why Factor4 was the perfect solution and we are very excited about the future."

To learn more about Factor4's integration with the iMobile3 white-labeled POS platform or the company's ISO channel partnerships, email sales@factor4gift.com.

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best in class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 11,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

About iMobile3

iMobile3, LLC is the payment industry's go-to partner for mobile payment application platforms and marketplaces. More processors, financial institutions, merchant acquirers and ISOs partner with iMobile3 to deliver their next-generation merchant payment offerings than any other provider. For more information, visit www.imobile3.com.

For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Marketing Director, Factor4 at 610-662-7926 or 193400@email4pr.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/factor4-announces-partnership-with-imobile3-300629937.html

SOURCE Factor4

Related Links

https://factor4gift.com

