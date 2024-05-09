Factor4 Announces Seamless Integration with Shopify

Empowering Merchants to Sell Physical and Digital Gift Cards In-Store and Online

BROOMALL, Pa., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, is excited to announce its latest integration with Shopify, a leading e-commerce/POS platform. This integration enables Shopify customers to sell and accept physical and digital gift cards in-store and online via Factor4's innovative platform.

The Shopify Integration offers a seamless and user-friendly setup allowing merchants to effortlessly expand their offerings. It provides a convenient way for customers to purchase and redeem plastic and eGift gift cards. With this integration, merchants can tap into the growing demand for gift cards, not only during the holiday season but throughout the year, driving additional revenue and enhancing customer engagement.

Dan Battista, CEO of Factor4, highlighted the benefits of this integration, stating, "We are thrilled to offer our merchants the opportunity to leverage Shopify's powerful platform to sell and accept gift cards. The integration not only streamlines the process for merchants but also opens up new avenues for revenue and customer satisfaction."

Selling via this Shopify integration provides numerous advantages for merchants:

Expanded Reach: Merchants can reach a broader audience of online shoppers, tapping into Shopify's extensive user base and marketing tools.



Omni-channel Experience: The integration enables a seamless experience for customers, allowing them to purchase gift cards online and redeem them in-store, or vice versa, providing flexibility and convenience.



Increased Revenue: Selling gift cards through Shopify can significantly boost revenue, especially during peak seasons and for holidays and special occasions. It also provides opportunities for last-minute purchases and instant delivery.



Efficient Management: It streamlines gift card management, making it easy for merchants to track sales, manage inventory, and analyze customer behavior.

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 18,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

