Factor4, LLC Announces Partnership with Beyond

BROOMALL, Pa., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty programs for small and medium sized businesses, is pleased to announce its partnership with Beyond, a payment processing and business services company also catered to independently-owned, small and medium sized businesses. Both companies provide best-in-class products with straight forward pricing and customer-first service.

Factor4 provides merchants with an omnichannel gift card solution. Their end-to-end solution includes in store, online, and mobile gift card sales and redemption. This allows merchants to provide their customers with a seamless gift card shopping experience.

Factor4's CEO, Dan Battista, said: "We are excited to be the preferred gift and loyalty provider for Beyond and to provide their customers with a complete gift and loyalty solution that enables businesses of all types to increase revenue and reduce attrition. We share a lot of the principles Beyond was founded on and value our partnership."

The Beyond product offering spans credit card processing, payroll, POS, inventory management software, and more. Beyond serves clients across multiple industries including restaurant and retail with a commitment to flexible contract terms, no-penalty termination rights, and U.S. based client support.

Beyond Chief of Business Tool Products, Chad Carr, echoed Battista's sentiments about the partnership, "We really like the core value Factor4 brings to the table for our clients and we believe this will drive more revenue for our customers who participate in this program."

To learn more about Factor4's partnership with Beyond, email sales@factor4gift.com.

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best in class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 11,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com .

About Beyond

Beyond is a financial technology and transactions company offering a suite of business tools and services including payment processing, employee management (payroll, HR, compliance), lending, and point-of-sale. Founder and CEO Robert O. Carr launched Beyond in 2017 with non-profit Give Something Back designated a founding partner and beneficiary. For more information, visit getbeyond.com.

