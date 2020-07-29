Factor4, LLC Launches Web Terminal Plus

BROOMALL, Pa., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions for the SMB market, announced today that their Web Terminal Plus virtual terminal is now live. This enhanced version of their popular, user-friendly virtual terminal enables merchants to email and text gift cards directly from www.Mywebterminal.com. Merchants can still issue and redeem plastic gift cards via the virtual terminal.

Factor4's CEO, Dan Battista, commented: "We are excited to roll out Web Terminal Plus which enables merchants to email and text gift cards directly to recipients from their computers and cell phones. As social distancing continues to be the norm, we are thrilled to be able to offer this contact-free functionality. Throughout the Covid-19 disruptions to business, we have been able to help merchants continue to sell gift cards via our online gift card solution and our gift card fulfillment services. We have continued to expand our market dominance by working on many new integrations that we will be rolling out over the next few months. We have also maintained a safe and supportive work environment for our employees. We are here to help our partners and merchants increase revenue and retention as businesses re-open."

Factor4 provides a seamless migration process with no disruption to processing transactions. To learn more about Web Terminal Plus, contact Factor4 at [email protected] or 484-471-3963. To view a demo of its functionality, visit Factor4's YouTube Channel.

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best in class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 11,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com .

For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Director of Marketing, Factor4 at 610-662-7926 or [email protected].

SOURCE Factor4

Related Links

http://www.factor4gift.com

