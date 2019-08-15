Factor4, LLC Rolls Out White Label Mobile Gift Card App Solution

BROOMALL, Pa., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of stored value card solutions, is pleased to announce the roll out of a mobile gift card app. The white label solution enables merchants to have their own branded app that provides a frictionless checkout and payments experience. The app works on all Apple and Android devices.

Factor4 provides merchants with an omnichannel gift card solution. Their end-to-end solution includes in store, online and mobile gift card sales and redemption. This allows merchants to provide their customers with a seamless gift card shopping experience.

Factor4's CEO, Dan Battista, said: "We are excited to provide merchants with their own gift card app that enables their customers to pay by phone. Our app is a big brand solution at a small business price. As mobile payments continue to rise in popularity, the ability to use our app to pay by phone is extremely appealing." Factor4's gift card app enables consumers to add funds, check balances, and review transaction histories.

To learn more about Factor4's gift card app or to schedule a product demo, email 219989@email4pr.com. It takes Factor4 five business days or less to get a merchant up and running with their own branded gift card app that their customers will be able to download from the Apple App and Google Play stores.

About Factor4

Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best in class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 11,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Director of Marketing, Factor4 at 610-662-7926 or 219989@email4pr.com.

