Factor4 Rolls Out Design Your Own Card Service

BROOMALL, Pa., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, LLC, a leading provider of gift card and loyalty solutions, is excited to announce their newest offering called Design Your Own Card. This service enables merchants to design their gift and loyalty cards right on the Factor4 website. Factor4 has over 70 pre-designed card designs available along with the functionality for merchants to upload and approve their own custom card designs.

"We are thrilled to offer our partners and merchants this convenient, self-service tool," said Dan Battista, Factor4's CEO. "It empowers them to design and order new cards anytime they want or need them. We continue to invest in the technology to help our partners and merchants order gift cards faster and easier. Factor4 already leads the industry in design, print and delivery times and this service will make the process even faster."

Factor4's Design Your Own Card Service can be white labeled for their partners. The company is committed to investing in the technology and resources necessary to enable partners and merchants to order and sell gift cards faster, easier and more profitably.

To learn more about Factor4's Design Your Own Card service or their omnichannel gift card and loyalty programs, contact: 484-471-3963 or [email protected].

About Factor4
Factor4, LLC was formed by four payment service experts to provide the premier gift card and loyalty solution. The founders' strength comes from their combined industry expertise and extensive network. Factor4's strength is from its best-in-class proprietary platform, technology, integrations and team. The RewardOS API provides effortless, feature-rich integration to a wide range of point-of-sale devices. Factor4 boasts the most integrations of all gift and loyalty providers. Factor4 serves over 18,000 customers and growing. For more information, visit www.factor4gift.com.

For media inquiries, contact Aimee DuCasse, Director of Marketing, Factor4 at 484-471-3963 or [email protected].

