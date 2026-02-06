Factor4 Teams Up with Basil POS to Unveil Seamless Gift Card Integration

The collaboration enables seamless integration of Factor4's gift card platform with Basil's POS system.

BROOMALL, Pa., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4 and Basil POS have partnered to integrate Factor4's gift card solutions into Basil's point-of-sale platform. Built for the restaurant industry, this integration streamlines gift card management, helping businesses boost revenue and focus on delivering exceptional food and service. Basil POS offers scalable, user-friendly software, while Factor4 adds powerful tools to enhance customer engagement.

Basil POS has partnered with Factor4 to integrate gift card solutions directly into its platform. This collaboration enables restaurants and retailers to offer branded gift cards with real-time management, all without additional hardware or complex setup. The integrated solution simplifies implementation and helps businesses unlock new revenue opportunities.

"We're excited to partner with Basil POS to bring our powerful gift card solutions to a broader network of restaurants and retailers," said Dan Battista, CEO / Partner at Factor4. "This integration reflects our commitment to delivering seamless, revenue-driving tools that help businesses strengthen customer relationships."

"We're thrilled to integrate Factor4's robust gift card platform into the Basil POS ecosystem," said Dakota Strawn, Director of Basil POS. "This partnership empowers restaurants to easily launch and manage gift card programs directly from their POS, helping them drive repeat business, increase revenue, and stay focused on delivering great dining experiences."

For more information about the Basil POS and Factor4 integration, please visit Factor4gift.com or contact Factor4 at [email protected] or (484) 471-3963.

About Factor4

Factor4 is a leading provider of gift card solutions, helping businesses increase revenue and enhance customer engagement. With over 15 years of experience, Factor4 offers a comprehensive suite of services, including physical and digital gift cards and advanced analytics. Factor4gift.com

About Basil POS

Basil POS is a modern point-of-sale platform built specifically for restaurants, offering a flexible and intuitive solution to streamline operations and enhance the guest experience. From order management and real-time reporting to integrated payments, Basil POS empowers restaurants of all sizes to operate efficiently and grow with confidence. Learn more at Posbasil.com.

Media Contact:

Support

[email protected]

(484) 471-3963

SOURCE Factor4