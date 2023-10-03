Factorial Acquires YC-Backed Fuell, Expands Into Expense Management Market

News provided by

Factorial

03 Oct, 2023, 10:24 ET

The acquisition will expand the company's presence in the global expense management market

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Factorial, a leading provider of human resources software solutions, announced the acquisition of Fuell, an expense management startup based in Spain. This transaction marks Factorial's first acquisition and product expansion, making it Europe's first and largest integrated HR and expense management platform.

Founded in 2019 by Eduardo Ortiz de Lanzagorta and Edgar Alvarez, Fuell provides a unique expense management solution focused on budget management, while also simplifying back-office tasks such as tax refunds and expense categorization. Witnessing a year-over-year growth rate of 250 percent, Fuell is backed by Y Combinator and has garnered support from investors including Fin Capital, FJ Labs, and K Fund with the latter being an investor in Factorial.

The expense management industry is growing across industries. According to Fortune Business Insights, the industry is projected to grow from $6.51 billion in 2022 to $12.05 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate of 9.2 percent.

"With this acquisition, we are one step closer to our mission of making Factorial 'the' all-in-one business management software platform," says Jordi Romero, Co-Founder and CEO of Factorial. "This move promises our clients an improved product suite that outperforms existing solutions, which previously focused on HR and expense management individually.

Factorial recently expanded its core HR offerings to include financial services. This acquisition further accelerates their product's development, provides expertise related to the industry, and highlights the company's commitment to delivering an all-in-one platform for employees in SMBs.

"We are thrilled to witness Fuell's trajectory soar to new heights through this acquisition, uniting with the exceptional team at Factorial," says Eduardo Ortiz de Lanzagorta, Founder & CEO of Fuell. "Our vision has been to redefine expense management for businesses, and with Factorial's expertise and abundant resources, we are accelerating towards achieving this vision."

Fuell's entire team will join Factorial's more than 1,000 global team members as part of the acquisition, and will continue to lead the product development and roll-out of the new integrated expense management offer to Factorial's users.

In this transition, Fuell's entire team will integrate with Factorial's global workforce. This unified force will spearhead the ongoing product development efforts and facilitate the deployment of the integrated expense management solution to Factorial's expansive user base, comprising more than 500,000 clients across the globe.

Factorial is acquiring the entirety of Fuell's assets in a cash and equity deal, including its proprietary technology, clients, and team. Their co-founders will continue to serve as advisors following the acquisition.

About Factorial
Founded in 2016, Factorial offers people-centric solutions for HR teams, automating processes so they have more time to dedicate to the people within their organization. With over 75,000 users across 65+ countries, Factorial serves clients such as KFC, Booking.com, and Whisbi. Factorial became Europe's newest Unicorn in 2022 following a Series C investment round. For more information, please visit https://factorialhr.com/,

Media Contact:
Velocitas Interactive Marketing + PR
media@velocitas.com
305.735.9845

SOURCE Factorial

Also from this source

Amidst a DEI Downturn, Factorial Shares 5 Best Practices for Creating & Measuring an Equitable Work Culture

Factorial se une con AUXO para compartir 4 estrategias clave de contratación para empresas emergentes en 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.