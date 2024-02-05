Factorial Biotechnologies Unveils Mosaic™: Enabling Single-Cell Analysis Across All Omic Applications

Factorial Diagnostics Inc.

05 Feb, 2024, 15:52 ET

SAN CARLOS, Calif, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Factorial Biotechnologies, a leader in next-generation single-cell NGS solutions, unveils Mosaic, a groundbreaking technology poised to empower researchers to delve deeper into cellular heterogeneity than ever before. Mosaic transcends limitations by offering the broadest content single-cell platform, enabling single-cell resolution across a wide range of NGS applications.

Mosaic leverages Factorial's in-cell library preparation chemistry to apply their application agnostic single-cell barcodes to NGS libraries prepared inside of intact cells. Mosaic performs cell partitioning, beadless, single-poisson barcoding and library amplification. Because the barcoding is agnostic to application, DNA, RNA and multi-omic libraries can be barcoded simultaneously. Factorial's extraction-free, single-tube library construction workflow eliminates the need for complex, multi-day protocols, ensuring rapid turnaround times to accelerate research.

Factorial is collaborating with leading labs, using Mosaic to push the boundaries of single-cell genomics research. Recognizing the immense demand in this disruptive technology, Factorial is extending an early access program for researchers interested in single-cell DNA sequencing and multi-omic applications. Interested labs are encouraged to reach out to Factorial to join the program and be among the first to experience Mosaic.

"Mosaic represents a pivotal moment in single-cell analysis," states John Wells, founder and CEO of Factorial Biotechnologies. "By offering accessible, high-throughput, multi-omic workflows with remarkable simplicity, Mosaic empowers researchers to uncover hidden cellular insights across a vast array of NGS applications. This technology holds immense promise for accelerating our understanding of health and disease, paving the way for a future where personalized medicine becomes a reality."

Mosaic marks a significant leap forward in the field of single-cell biology. Its accessibility, broad content, and elegant workflow hold immense potential for a myriad of research applications, from unlocking the secrets of human development to guiding discovery of new biomarkers. Factorial Biotechnologies, with Mosaic at its helm, is poised to lead the charge into a new era of cellular exploration, forever changing the way we analyze and understand the intricate complexities of life at the single-cell level.

To learn more about this game changing technology, visit Factorial.bio

About Factorial Biotechnologies

Factorial Biotechnologies is an emerging single-cell sequencing company that has conceived and developed a novel in-cell library preparation technology. Factorial's team of scientists and technologists bring extensive expertise in next generation sequencing, molecular biology, and bioinformatics. Factorial's in-cell library prep solution allows for single-cell NGS libraries to be prepared at workflow and content parity to bulk NGS libraries, enabling new discoveries and actionable insights. Factorial is based in San Carlos, California. More information on Factorial and its technologies is available at factorial.bio.

Contact Factorial Biotechnologies
Name: John Wells
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Factorial Diagnostics Inc.

