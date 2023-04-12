Factorial Expands its Presence in North America with Miami Location

The Miami space will support cross-functional teams across the industry-leading HR tech SaaS company.

MIAMI, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Factorial, an HR software company that streamlines people management, is thrilled to announce that it has chosen Miami, Florida as the location for its new US headquarters. The announcement comes on the heels of a $120M C round and $1B valuation.

Factorial Founders Pau Ramon, Bernat Farrero, Jordi Romero

The move for Factorial, a newly minted tech unicorn, comes on the heels of its unprecedented growth in the HR tech sector. The new office will serve as the company's regional headquarters for the North American region, providing support to its growing customer base in the area. Spearheading the growth as Head of North America is Peter Santis, seasoned sales executive and go-to-market expert. With the team's recent growth and its ongoing recruitment efforts, Factorial is well-positioned to continue its rapid expansion in the region.

"Factorial is placing a big bet on Miami as its North American hub and with that, we are thrilled to support the fast-growing tech ecosystem in Miami," said Jordi Romero, co-founder and CEO of Factorial. "This facility will allow us to better serve our customers and partners in the region, and to provide a great work environment for our employees."

"Factorial's decision to open their headquarters in Miami is a testament to the work we have done to build an ecosystem that brings high-paying careers to Miami," said Mayor Francis Suarez. "We are enthusiastic to see how their success continues to unfold from the Magic City, and to witness their positive impact within our community."

The 5,000-square-foot Factorial Miami hub will be located in the Latitude One space. The location provides easy access to the city's major transportation hubs and key business and residential areas. Factorial will be kicking off their Miami arrival by attending eMerge Americas April 20-21 2023 at Miami Beach Convention Center.

About Factorial

Founded in 2016, Factorial offers people-centric solutions for HR teams, automating processes so they have more time to dedicate to the people within their organization. With over 75,000 users across 65+ countries, Factorial serves clients such as KFC, Booking.com, and Whisbi. Factorial became Europe's newest Unicorn in 2022 following a Series C investment round. For more information, please visit FactorialHR.com .

Media Contacts

Kylie Grant

[email protected]

(1) 888-317-4687, Ext. 705

SOURCE Factorial