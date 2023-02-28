Factorial Hires Veteran Sales Executive Peter Santis as Head of North America

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strengthening its recently launched presence in North America, Barcelona-based Factorial , an HR software company that streamlines people management, today announced the hiring of seasoned sales executive and go-to-market expert Peter Santis as Head of North America. Leading Factorial's new office in Miami, Santis will spearhead the growth of the company and the adoption of its solutions by new clients who seek to save time and money by effectively automating their HR processes.

With over 20 years of experience, Santis has spent the majority of his career building high-performing teams in emerging B2B software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. He segues to Factorial after serving as head of Americas for Rocket.Chat. Previously bringing his go-to-market expertise to CAST AI and Workshare, his other prior roles include VP of global sales for Keeper Security and region head-Americas for Ansarada, in addition to serving as co-founder and COO of the managed security services provider Nuv-3M.

"Factorial has tremendous potential in the North American market, where automated systems can help small- and mid-size entities save time, money and frustration," said Santis. "Factorial is a company with a huge growth arc ahead, and I'm thrilled to help extend its presence in the Western Hemisphere."

"Peter's long expertise across team building and business leadership will be integral to Factorial establishing a successful beachhead in North America. As we continue to expand globally, it will be proven experts like Peter that help us lead the way," stated Jordi Romero, co-founder and co-CEO of Factorial.

Founded in Barcelona in 2016, Factorial offers people-centric solutions for HR teams, automating processes so they have more time to dedicate to the people within their organization. With over 75,000 users across 65+ countries, Factorial serves clients such as KFC, Booking.com, and Whisbi. Factorial became Europe's newest Unicorn in 2022 following a Series C investment round. For more information, please visit FactorialHR.com .

