Factorial Takes on Data Privacy and Security Concerns, Affirming Software is Data Safe

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where data security and privacy concerns loom large, Factorial , a leading provider of human resources software solutions, affirms its software is at the forefront of safeguarding sensitive information. In response to the growing distrust of cloud-based software and increasing security risks associated with digitalization, Factorial places importance on ensuring that its software provides a high level of protection for customer data.

With cyber threats on the rise and privacy breaches becoming more prevalent, ensuring the safety of sensitive information has never been more critical. According to a report by Pew Research Center's "How Americans View Data Privacy," 81 percent of Americans are largely concerned and confused about how companies use the data they collect about them, with 67 percent having little to no understanding of what companies do with the data collected.

Factorial shares three best practices to fortify your organization against potential breaches and uphold HR software safety:

Implement Multi-Factor Authentication: Enforce an additional layer of security by requiring users to authenticate their identity through multiple means, such as passwords, biometrics, or security tokens. Regularly Update Software: Keep your HR software up-to-date with the latest security patches and updates. Outdated software can pose significant vulnerabilities to cyber threats. Conduct Employee Training and Awareness Programs: Educate your staff about best practices for data protection, phishing scams, and the importance of strong passwords. Well-informed employees are a crucial line of defense against potential security breaches.

"In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, trust and security are paramount. We understand the growing concerns about data privacy and have taken significant steps to ensure that Factorial's software remains a safe environment for sensitive information," says Jordi Romero, Co-Founder and CEO of Factorial. "Our continuous efforts to enhance data protection measures demonstrate our dedication to maintaining security for our users."

Factorial recently received a SOC 2 Type I attestation report, a certification defining the criteria for managing customer data based on "trust service criteria." This ensures the robustness of Factorial's software in securely handling valuable data.

Factorial's software solutions have been recognized for their innovation and efficiency in transforming HR processes. Now, with the additional assurance provided by SOC certifications, Factorial ensures its policies are validated and controls meet the requirements to protect customer data to the highest degree.

About Factorial

Founded in 2016, Factorial offers people-centric solutions for HR teams, automating processes so they have more time to dedicate to the people within their organization. With over 75,000 users across 65+ countries, Factorial serves clients such as KFC, Booking.com, and Whisbi. Factorial became Europe's newest Unicorn in 2022 following a Series C investment round. For more information, please visit https://factorialhr.com/ ,

