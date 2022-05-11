Factoring Market size worth $ 5632.97 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.12% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increasing demand for alternative sources of financing for MSMEs, increase in various factoring businesses, raised liquidity for efficient working capital management, and other factors are driving the Factoring Market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Factoring Market" By Type (Domestic Factoring, International Factoring), By Application (Small And Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Factoring Market size was valued at USD 3354.52 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5632.97 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.12% from 2023 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Factoring Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Factoring Market Overview

The primary factor driving the market growth is increasing demand for alternative sources of financing for MSMEs, increase in various factoring businesses delivering a combination of financing options, raised liquidity for efficient working capital management, and enhanced inventory management. The improvement in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry is the primary factor increasing the market growth. The increased awareness and understanding of supply chain financing benefits contribute to market expansion, like factoring. Also, blockchain technology and cryptocurrency in factoring services expand market growth. The rising advancements and unique identification for fast funding, complete transactional security, and innovative contract capabilities.

It is changing the way exchanges like the stock market, patent awards, and factoring operate. Many developed countries are setting technology to the test in business finance to see if it is reasonable. The advanced technology helps in the easy availability of information about buyers and sellers in a single platform, helping all the stakeholders lower their risks. Therefore, the increasing trend positively impacts the Factoring Market growth. Furthermore, the other factors, like the rising use of digital platforms in trade financing and growing cross-border trade activities, will drive the market growth. Enhanced inventory management through factoring business will help in expanding the market growth.

Key Developments

In December 2019 , China Construction Bank launched the blockchain-based refactoring platform, BCTrade. The platform helps commercial factoring businesses reduce risks associated with refactoring.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Advanon AG, Aldermore Bank Plc, BNP Paribas Cardif, Deutsche Leasing AG, Eurobank Ergasias SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, Mizuho Financial Group Inc., Riviera Finance of Texas Inc., Societe Generale SA, The Southern Bank Co. Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Factoring Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Factoring Market, By Type

Domestic Factoring



International Factoring

Factoring Market, By Application

Small and Medium Enterprise



Large Enterprise

Factoring Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Visualize Factoring Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

SOURCE Verified Market Research