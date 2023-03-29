Factory automation and industrial controls market in Italy to grow by USD 1.92 billion between 2021 and 2026; Growth driven by need for simplification of complex manufacturing activities - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The factory automation and industrial controls market in Italy is estimated to grow by USD 1.92 billion between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is driven by the need for simplification of complex manufacturing activities. The growing demand for various end-use products with customized characteristics has made the manufacturing process more complex. This has created the need for suitable tools and mechanisms to make the manufacturing process simpler. Industrial control systems such as SCADA, DCS, and PLCs help in the simplification of various several complex processes, operations, and systems in industrial plants. With growing complexities in the manufacturing process, the demand for these technologies is increasing among industrial operators. All these factors are driving the growth of the market in focus. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market in Italy 2022-2026: Segmentation

The factory automation and industrial controls market in Italy is segmented as below:

Product

Industrial Control Systems



Field Devices

The market growth will be significant in the industrial control systems segment during the forecast period. The growing need for controlling and monitoring entire manufacturing operations is increasing the demand for industrial control systems. The segment is also driven by the increase in focus on reducing the overall downtime and streamlining operational processes and the growing need to reduce overall operational expenses in factories.

End-user

General Industry



Automotive



Consumer Goods



Others

The general industry is the major end-user segment in the market. The segment will account for a significant share of the market during the forecast period.

Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market in Italy 2022-2026: Major Challenge

The lack of effective interoperability is identified as the major challenge affecting the growth of the market. Modern industrial systems are becoming more complex with the deployment of multiple devices and systems with different configurations. Hence, end-users face interoperability issues if the interface is not able to support the configurations of the latest factory automation systems. The deployment of factory automation and industrial control systems is more difficult in industries such as oil and gas, power, chemicals and petrochemicals, and water and wastewater as most of these end-users depend on legacy systems. Also, replacing legacy systems with industrial automation systems is very cost intensive. Such challenges are hindering the growth of the market.

Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market in Italy 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the factory automation and industrial controls market in Italy. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the factory automation and industrial controls market in Italy is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The factory automation and industrial controls market in Italy is fragmented. The market comprises both well-established international vendors and regional vendors. Regional vendors are increasingly venturing into the factory automation and industrial controls market in Italy. These vendors offer customized solutions with additional services to cater to end-user requirements. Acquisitions and value chain consolidations made the threat of rivalry moderate in the market during 2021, and it is expected to remain moderate during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers factory automation and industrial products under the brand name ABB ability.

- The company offers factory automation and industrial products under the brand name ABB ability. Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers industrial automation and controls which combine with edge analytics, enabling to harness the power of Industry 4.0.

- The company offers industrial automation and controls which combine with edge analytics, enabling to harness the power of Industry 4.0. Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers industrial and automation controls which is more efficient, safer, and smarter.

- The company offers industrial and automation controls which is more efficient, safer, and smarter. Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - The company offers a wide range of automation and processing technologies, including controllers, drive products, power distribution, and control products.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist factory automation and industrial controls market growth in Italy during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the factory automation and industrial controls market size in Italy and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the factory automation and industrial controls market in Italy

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of factory automation and industrial controls market vendors in Italy

Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market in Italy Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.97% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.39 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

