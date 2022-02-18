Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market in Italy to record a CAGR of 6.97% by 2026|Technavio

Feb 18, 2022, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The factory automation and industrial controls market in Italy is likely to grow by USD 1.92 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.97%.
Top 3 Factory Automation And Industrial Controls Market Players In Italy
ABB Ltd. - The company offers factory automation and industrial products under the brand name of ABB ability.
Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers industrial automation and controls, which combines with edge analytics, enables to harness the power of Industry 4.0.
Honeywell International Inc. - The segment offers high-quality performance chemicals and materials, process technologies, and automation solutions.
Market Driver
One of the key drivers supporting factory automation and industrial controls market growth in Italy is the need for simplification of complex manufacturing activities. Industrial processes have undergone significant changes over time. Hence, maintaining plant assets has been the major focus of industrial operators. The production process has become more complex due to the creation of different products with customized characteristics because of cyclic demand. The closely interrelated relationship between production equipment, inventory, and support systems in various plants has created a complex process environment. In remote locations, the complexity of managing and monitoring these assets has become even more complex, as it is difficult for operators to work due to hostile working conditions. A high exposure to risks, which gives rise to the need for the real-time monitoring of environmental forces and climatic conditions, are some of the major difficulties faced by operators in remote locations. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the factory automation and industrial controls market in Italy during the forecast period.
Factory Automation And Industrial Controls Market In Italy 2022-2026: Segmentation
By product, the factory automation and industrial controls market in Italy is segmented into industrial control systems and field devices. The industrial control systems segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Industrial control systems help end-user industries optimize their operations through the efficient control of various processes without the need for human intervention. The increasing need to monitor and control entire manufacturing operations is accelerating the demand for such systems. Factors such as the increase in focus on reducing the overall downtime and streamlining operational processes are driving the demand for sensors, which is propelling the need for industrial control solutions in industrial premises during the forecast period.
By end-user, the factory automation and industrial controls market in Italy has been segmented into general industry, automotive, consumer goods, and others. The general industry segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.
|
Factory Automation And Industrial Controls Market In Italy Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.97%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.92 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.39
|
Regional analysis
|
Italy
|
Performing market contribution
|
Italy at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Industrial control systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Field devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- General industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
