Factory Automation Platform as a Service Market size to grow by USD 6.65 billion from 2023 to 2028, Growth Driven by Ease of IT and OT convergence - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "factory automation platform as a service market by component (platform and professional service), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2024-2028" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the factory automation platform as a service market between 2024 and 2028 is USD 6.65 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Factory Automation Platform as a Service Market 2024-2028

Ease of IT and OT convergence is a key factor driving market growth. Physical storage, networking equipment, and computers are information technologies whereas operational technologies include integrated control systems in SCADA & and PLCDCS for example. The convenience of data exchanges in the ecosystem is facilitated by the adoption of digital platforms that use cloud computing open APIs. To bridge the gap between IT and OT communication networks through cloud-based platforms, this platform follows agile application architecture on PaaS using containers or microservices.

Market Challenge

Data privacy and security concerns are significant challenges restricting market growth. Data security is a major concern for many organizations. Currently, organizations are focusing on data security policies that govern OpenStack cloud models, a relatively new concept in the market. Additionally, attacks such as man-in-the-middle (MiTM) attacks can harm the object storage component.

The factory automation platform as a service market has been segmented by component (platform and professional service), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the platform segment will be significant during the forecast period. Asset management, remote control, data processing and analysis, applications development, and management as well as safety administration shall form part of a platform segment for the manufacturing automation service market. Moreover, the need for an efficient cloud platform that can be used to perform data processing and analysis tasks has been enhanced by the proliferation of the IoT- IoT-enabled devices in specific sectors to streamline manufacturing processes.

North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the factory automation platform as a service market:

ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Blue Prism Group plc, ClearBlade Inc., Crosser Technologies, Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corp., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Litmus Automation Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PTC Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Telit, Veea Inc., YASH Technologies Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Siemens AG

