Factory Launches Factory Club, a National Platform Connecting Cultural Leaders to Advance Investments, Partnerships, and Ideas

Platform expands the Factory ecosystem, uniting collaboration, partnership, and investment strategy

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Factory Holdings, the family office platform built for athletes, entertainers, and next-generation wealth creators, today announced the launch of Factory Club, a new national platform designed to convene influential leaders for collaboration, partnership, and strategic investment across industries.

Factory Club operates within the broader Factory ecosystem, integrating relationship-building with investment strategy and execution. Collectively, its current participants represent more than $2 billion in combined net worth, alongside significant leadership influence across sectors including Fortune 500 companies, professional sports organizations, institutional investment platforms, media networks, and civic leadership. This cross-sector composition positions Factory Club to drive scalable, long-term impact.

"Throughout my career, I've seen the power of bringing the collective together for the greater good of all," said Kasim Reed, former Mayor of Atlanta. "When you bring together leaders across different industries, it creates space for ideas, partnerships, and investments that likely would not happen otherwise. Because Factory sits at the intersection of so many industries and cultural leaders, Factory Club serves as the perfect platform to make these connections possible."

Factory Club is an invitation-only community that functions as a modern advisory table, bringing together leaders to exchange insight, unlock opportunities, and shape strategies that influence both markets and culture. Programming is currently centered in Los Angeles and Atlanta, with expansion planned in key cultural and economic hubs, including New York, Washington, D.C., Miami, Gary, Indiana, Birmingham, Alabama, Baltimore, Maryland, and select global markets aligned with Factory's investment strategy.

"Factory Club exists because meaningful progress happens when leaders across sectors are aligned in the same room," said Keenan Beasley, Founder of Factory. "We built this platform to connect those shaping markets, culture, and policy, so they can collaborate to expand ownership, strengthen communities, and create lasting impact beyond any single organization."

To date, Factory Club has convened dozens of senior leaders across industries and is continuing to expand as membership pathways and national programming are formalized. Recent gatherings have included founding members, investors, professional athletes, media executives, and civic leaders such as Jaylen Brown, Symba, Tommy Duncan and Kasim Reed, alongside other operators working at the intersection of capital, community, and institutional change.

Upcoming programming includes a women's Factory Club dinner, bringing together influential voices across business, sports media, entertainment, investment, and public leadership. Participants include Grammy award winner H.E.R., alongside founders, executives, and next-generation leaders shaping the future of ownership and influence.

By convening leaders across business, sports, entertainment, investment management, and government, Factory Club aims to accelerate initiatives that expand economic mobility, increase ownership participation, and strengthen the long-term infrastructure that drives opportunity across communities. The platform is designed to catalyze investments, partnerships, and ideas that contribute to broader economic participation, healthier communities, and more resilient institutions.

Learn more at https://www.thefactoryhq.com/factory-partners.

About Factory Holdings



Factory Holdings is a next-generation family office platform built at the intersection of capital, culture, and community. The firm works with athletes, entertainers, and entrepreneurs to convert income and influence into long-term ownership through integrated capabilities spanning wealth advisory, private investments, business building, media strategy, technology infrastructure, and philanthropy.



Designed for the emerging generation of wealth creators, Factory provides coordinated access to institutional-quality opportunities traditionally reserved for legacy family offices and venture platforms — enabling clients to participate directly in the ownership layer of the modern economy.



Factory's mission is simple: the people who shape culture should also own the systems they power.

Important Information



Factory provides qualified participants within its network access to private market opportunities through special purpose investment vehicles and strategic co-investment structures. These opportunities are offered in accordance with applicable securities regulations and are not available to the general public.



This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities. Participation in the referenced investment vehicle was limited to eligible investors and conducted in accordance with applicable securities laws.



Any forward-looking statements regarding potential partnerships, collaborations, or future initiatives between Factory and Kalshi reflect current expectations and are subject to change.

SOURCE Factory Holdings