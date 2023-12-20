Factorydesign appointed Global Airlines Cabin Design Partner

  • West London based Factorydesign have 27 years expertise in the airline interior design space.
  • Factory has worked on multiple iconic projects including the last British Airways Concorde seat and the overall cabin design, including the Residence, on Etihad's A380.
  • The brief covers all internal cabins and spaces including seats, galleys, toilets, and innovations around onboard social spaces.
  • The latest released image shows the new entrance to the main deck of the aircraft.

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Global Airlines has added to its pool of expert aviation partners with the appointment of Factorydesign to lead on designing the airlines onboard product.

The multi-award-winning agency, who are based in West London, but are active in all corners of the world, have been working with the new airline since the beginning of the year and have been given an aircraft wide brief, with the goal of reimagining the golden age of travel on the A380.

An impression of the entrance to the new Global First Suites, from the top of the forward stairs, next to the bar (as designed by Factorydesign)
An impression of the new entrance to the main deck.
Global has also tasked Factory with finding ways of enhancing the long-haul onboard product for passengers by finding improvements and innovations that will help the airline stand out in the market by providing elevated levels of comfort and service across all cabins.

Following the airlines brand guidelines, and as featured in the images of the entrance of the First Suites & the new entrance to the main deck, Factory has used a selection of deep reds to create a mood of onboard elegance and vibrancy.

As previously announced, JETMS has been appointed to bring to life the designs of Factorydesign, and it is expected that work will begin on the first v1 A380 in the early part of 2024. To begin, JETMS will refurbish the first aircraft interiors to the highest standard, ahead of them taking to the skies for the first passenger flights. Later aircraft joining the Global fleet will see their interiors completely overhauled, to the highest specification for v2 aircraft.

Commenting on the partnership, Adam White, owner and partner of Factorydesign said: "There are very few projects like this in aviation. It's a unique opportunity for me and the team to get our creative juices flowing and deliver a new, exciting A380 experience for passengers.

"Onboard is a huge part of any trip and I want passengers to be excited to fly, and that's what we're committed to delivering for Global. And given the scale of the aircraft, and the brief from the airline, we can genuinely innovate from both experiential and hard product perspectives."

James Asquith, CEO and Founder of Global Airlines said: "The UK is a leader in aircraft interior designs, and it speaks volumes for the progress we are making that Adam and the team at Factorydesign are now officially onboard with us driving the innovation we are all excited to see on our aircraft.

They have worked on some of the most exciting projects in the industry over the past three decades, developing products that passengers all over the world, including me and many of our Global team members, admire and love.

The team at Factory is totally bought into our desire to deliver a better product for passengers, and I am really excited to reveal all of the designs, across all cabins, in the coming months."

Global and Factory will shortly commission a concept First Suite which will be exhibited through the course of 2024.

