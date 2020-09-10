FACTS Education Solutions Launches New Coaching Program for K-12 Schools

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FACTS Education Solutions, a division of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI), announced the launch of its new coaching program, which will improve teaching and learning efforts for K-12 schools.

This new coaching program will improve the quality of instruction that students receive by improving teacher skill sets through customized courses and professional coaches providing invaluable professional development for teachers. It expands on a number of professional learning and development solutions already offered by FACTS Ed, and supports the company's overall focus of putting students first. By developing a school's teachers, the classroom experience inherently improves.

One of the most unique aspects of the program will be the video technology that's paired with it. Using Vosaic, an innovative video coaching tool, teachers will be able to upload recordings of lessons, and coaches will be able to give in-video feedback on the teacher's performance. They'll also meet to discuss the effectiveness of the lesson and explore ways the teacher can improve going forward.

"Our coaching programs and personalized courses are driven by research, and we've been able to combine our Vosaic video technology with exceptional one-on-one support," said Dr. Patrick Haggarty, president of FACTS Education Solutions. "Supporting students is our mission here at FACTS Ed, and this new coaching program allows us to extend that mission in effective, important ways."

FACTS Ed Coaching will be delivered in six-week cycles, which can take place in person, virtually, or in a hybrid fashion. Each cycle is completely customizable to the school's needs, but typically focuses on one of five key areas:

Distance Teaching & Learning

Planning for Teaching & Learning

Instructional Strategies

Formative Assessment Strategies

Classroom Community Building & Engagement Strategies

The coaching program saves principals and heads of school time, since FACTS professional educators conduct the in-depth coaching for their teachers and leaders. It was originally drafted by Dr. Susan Abelein, an expert in K-12 leadership, who joins FACTS Education Solutions as manager of the program.

"Coaching is an opportunity for mutual active collaboration with teachers," said Dr. Susan Abelein. "No two teachers, and no two schools are exactly alike – by having a conversation about the challenges they're facing or areas they'd like to address, we help support each teacher in a unique way."

About FACTS Education Solutions

FACTS Educations Solutions, a FACTS company, provides meaningful and sustainable professional development and instructional services to educators at all grade levels to invigorate the learning experience and empower educators to constantly develop their skills. Through online courses, custom workshops, and coaching, FACTS Ed supports and empowers teachers, students, and administrators. The team at FACTS Ed has extensive background, knowledge, and experience in supporting private, non-public schools with accessing and maximizing professional development services with ESSA Title IA, IIA, III, IDEA, Title IV, and other federally funded programs. More information about FACTS Education Solutions can be found at FACTSed.com.

About FACTS

FACTS, a division of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI), is located in Lincoln, Nebraska, and is committed to making educational dreams possible for families and students, as well as enhancing the financial stability and affordability of educational institutions. FACTS serves more than three million students and families at over 11,500 schools, and manages $9 billion in tuition funds annually. FACTS offers a comprehensive suite of services, including tuition management, payment processing, financial needs assessment, online application and enrollment, online payment forms, development and advancement tools, student administration software, and a learning management system. FACTS Education Solutions provides meaningful and sustainable professional development services to educators at all grade levels through online courses, custom workshops, and leadership coaching. For more information, visit FACTSmgt.com.

