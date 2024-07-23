FACTS Expands Education Technology Suite to Serve Corporate and Faith-Based Organizations

LINCOLN, Neb., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FACTS®, a Nelnet company (NYSE: NNI), announced at the recent FACTS Elevate Conference the consolidation of multiple Nelnet brands into the FACTS brand. CD2 Learning, Catholic Faith Technologies, My Catholic Faith Delivered and aware3 will now be known as FACTS. Their solutions joined the FACTS family of products and services, offering customers a comprehensive suite of solutions to elevate education and learning.

In support of this brand consolidation, FACTS unveiled a new website designed to represent its expanded set of products and services. FACTS' core offerings are defined as education technology, education services and financial management solutions.

For more than 35 years, FACTS has supported K–12 schools with education technology and services. With this brand consolidation, FACTS aims to expand opportunities across the K–12 education, corporate and faith-based markets. This reinforces the company's commitment to making educational dreams possible through service and technology.

"At FACTS, we are dedicated to continually supporting our K–12 customers with innovative products and exceptional service," said Scott Spethman, president of FACTS. "We also firmly believe that learning is a lifelong journey. That's why we are excited to leverage our decades of experience to help businesses and faith-based organizations in addressing their unique learning needs."

FACTS' experience in education combined with CD2's expertise in corporate learning creates a unique opportunity to revolutionize how businesses approach employee development. A learning management system and flexible learning courses are now available under the FACTS brand to support businesses in scaling their training and onboarding.

Catholic Faith Technologies, My Catholic Faith Delivered and aware3 bring a deep understanding of faith-based organizations' needs and priorities. Under the FACTS brand, they will offer faith customers enhanced opportunities to further community learning and engagement. A learning management system, faith-centered learning courses, an online giving solution and comprehensive website services are now available through the FACTS brand to support the needs of faith-based organizations and their communities.

"FACTS is still the same brand our K–12 customers know and love," said Jodi Spethman, chief marketing officer for Nelnet Business Services. "This brand unification marks an opportunity for FACTS to expand its support of educators and learners across multiple industries. Our new website will serve as a hub for schools, businesses and communities to discover products and services that meet their unique needs and surpass expectations."

About FACTS

FACTS, a Nelnet company, is dedicated to elevating education by providing schools, businesses and communities with solutions that help them focus on their mission and achieve their goals. Serving more than 12,000 organizations and over 4 million learners worldwide, FACTS provides a comprehensive suite of education technology products and services and financial management solutions designed to maximize learning outcomes and strengthen the financial stability of educational institutions. For more information, visit FACTSmgt.com.

About FACTS Elevate

FACTS Elevate stands as one of the premier user conferences for K–12 independent and faith-based schools. It gathers thousands of educators and administrators who convene to explore and discuss the latest trends and challenges in education and learning. The annual conference offers attendees an extensive array of activities including hundreds of product training sessions, thought leadership discussions and invaluable networking opportunities.

