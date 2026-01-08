FACTS Launches Data Insights, Redefining How Schools Turn Information into Action

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FACTS, a leading provider of education technology solutions supporting school administration, financial management, and family engagement, announced the launch of FACTS Data Insights. The new analytics experience brings school data together into a single, connected view, enabling leaders to better understand performance and drive school success.

FACTS Data Insights delivers centralized, visual dashboards that unify enrollment, financial, and student trends across FACTS solutions, giving schools instant visibility without the need to run multiple reports or reconcile fragmented data. The result is a faster path from information to insight, and from insight to action; all without the need for additional connectors or complicated data analysts and integration specialists.

"School leaders are navigating an increasingly data-rich environment, and the ability to turn information into actionable insight has never been more important." said Scott Spethman, president of FACTS. "Data Insights marks a major step forward in our mission to help schools operate with confidence by replacing complexity with insight. This is about empowering leaders to make better decisions using data they already have."

Built natively into the FACTS ecosystem, Data Insights enables school leaders to:

View student and financial performance across all FACTS systems in one place and communicate outcomes easily to boards, leadership teams, and stakeholders

Monitor enrollment health and retention through expert-built dashboards that highlight trends and risk indicators

Drill into specific schools or cohorts to explore patterns and opportunities

Support strategic planning, resource allocation, and school improvement efforts

For educators long challenged by siloed reporting tools and disconnected systems, Data Insights represents a fundamental shift toward a living, intelligent view of school operations.

"Most analytics tools simply surface data," said Jeremy Penner, managing director of Product Strategy at FACTS. "What we're building goes much further. Data Insights creates a connected understanding of where context, patterns, and performance come together to support school decision-making. This is the foundation for an entirely new way schools interact with their data."

The launch of Data Insights reflects FACTS' broader commitment to shaping the future of connected school experiences, where workflows are further unified and data evolves from raw information into impact. As this ecosystem continues to expand, FACTS is laying the groundwork for deeper intelligence, smarter automation, and experiences that actively guide school leaders toward better outcomes.

The initial release of FACTS Data Insights is available to existing FACTS customers at no additional charge and schools can begin exploring dashboards immediately to gain new visibility into the metrics that matter most.

For more information or to see Data Insights in action, visit https://factsmgt.com/products/education-technology/data-insights/

About FACTS

FACTS, a Nelnet company, provides mission-critical education technology solutions that strengthen operational efficiency, financial management, enrollment, tuition administration, and family engagement for schools worldwide. Serving more than 12,000 organizations and over 4 million learners, FACTS provides a comprehensive suite of edtech and fintech products designed to simplify school operations while connecting schools and families through experiences built on trust, insight, and impact. For more information, visit FACTSmgt.com.

SOURCE FACTS Management Company