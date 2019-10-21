FACTS Launches New Mobile App for K-12 Schools and Families

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FACTS, a Nelnet company and leading provider of service and technology solutions for private K-12 schools, today launched FACTS Family App, a new mobile application that allows private K-12 families to access student information, receive communications, and make school payments through their phone.

FACTS Family App's sleek design provides easy navigation throughout the app – allowing parents to quickly access the content, tools, and communications they need. Plus, the app's icon, name, and visuals are school-branded, not FACTS-branded.

"We're incredibly excited to see FACTS Family App make its debut in the market," said DeeAnn Wenger, president of FACTS. "From the outset of the project, our goal was to create a mobile application that was simple in design and robust in offerings – and that's exactly what we delivered."

FACTS Family App easily integrates with several key FACTS products, including FACTS Student Information System (SIS), FACTS Giving, and FACTS Premier Billing. Schools using FACTS SIS and Premier Billing, for example, can offer their families the opportunity to view attendance, homework, and make payments through FACTS Family App.

Though the app was developed with parents in mind, teachers will also find the tool useful. FACTS Family App makes parent communication easy, allowing teachers to post grades, assignments, and classroom announcements within the app. Teachers and administrators can also send push notifications to all app users at once, or target them based on location or school-created tags.

"We developed FACTS Family App to be a holistic solution for K-12 schools and parents," said Jeremy Penner, FACTS director of product development. "It's like an on-ramp for everything that parents, teachers, students, and administrators need to be active members of the school community."

The app is available for iOS and Android users, so schools who sign up for the app can be confident that they aren't leaving any families out. It's currently priced at an annual rate of $499 per school plus $4.80 per student per year.

FACTS, a Nelnet company (NYSE: NNI), is located in Lincoln, Nebraska, and is committed to making educational dreams possible for families and students, as well as enhancing the financial stability and affordability of educational institutions. FACTS serves more than three million students and families at over 11,500 schools, and manages $9 billion in tuition funds annually. FACTS offers a comprehensive suite of services, including tuition management, payment administration and processing, financial needs assessment, online application and enrollment, online payment forms, development and advancement tools, student administration software, and learning management system. For more information, visit FACTSmgt.com.

