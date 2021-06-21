Factual Verification of Ritual Abuse at International Conference

Online Presentation Information Available

Factual Verification and Eye Witness Accounts by Speakers: Neil Brick, Wendy Hoffman, Ellen Lacter, Randy Noblitt, Sarah Nelson, Elana Christensen, Eileen Aveni and Annika Lundin

News provided by

Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Conference

Jun 21, 2021, 09:10 ET

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control 2021 Conference Presentations
https://survivorship.org/the-survivorship-ritual-abuse-and-mind-control-2021-conference-presentations

Survivorship For survivors of ritual abuse, mind control and torture and pro-survivors. https://survivorship.org
Survivorship For survivors of ritual abuse, mind control and torture and pro-survivors. https://survivorship.org

A recent conference presented online presentations with factual data and eye witness accounts verifying ritual abuse and mind control (RAMC) events.

Dr. Ellen Lacter, PhD., a well known clinical psychologist, presented information on the production of sadistic child abuse materials on the Internet. She discussed how ritual abuse and mind control victims can begin to heal from these crimes. https://endritualabuse.org/
https://ritualabuse.us/smart/ellen-lacter/

Wendy Hoffman, a well published eyewitness and survivor of ritual abuse and mind control crimes presented on ways victims can rebuild their self esteem and begin to heal in their lives. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman/
https://youtu.be/MSdXT2q5Q_4                                           

Neil Brick, an eyewitness and survivor of ritual abuse and mind control crimes, presented scientific evidence, research and specific examples of how mind control, programming and hypnosis can be used to manipulate victims. http://neilbrick.com   https://ritualabuse.us/smart/neil-brick/  https://youtu.be/Acni0IFLZHU

Dr. Randy Noblitt, a professor, researcher and clinical psychologist, Annika Lundin and Eileen Aveni presented evidence of institutional child abuse in residential, religious and health care settings. Dr. Noblitt reviewed the data around trauma and ritual abuse allegations.
https://ritualabuse.us/smart/randy-noblitt/   https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/articles/an-empirical-look-at-the-ritual-abuse-controversy-randy-noblitt-phd  
https://youtu.be/VA70HL_7ABM    

Dr. Sarah Nelson OBE, former advisor to to the Scottish Government and Scottish Parliament,  presented evidence of ritual abuse in the Orkney ritual child abuse case in Scotland.
https://ritualabuse.us/smart-conference/2020-conference/dr-sarah-nelson-the-discourse-of-disbelief/   
https://youtu.be/h4gn_qxNamg

Olivia presented personal eye witness evidence of severe abuse and ritual abuse crimes and her battle for freedom and justice.  https://youtu.be/fZ4Gurs_j_

Elana Christiansen and Eileen Aveni, well trained trauma informed clinicians, presented information on how victims of ritual abuse and mind control crimes can find qualified professional help.
https://survivorship.org/_wp/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/I-Believe-You-by-Eileen-Aveni.pptx  

Research Resources

Ritual Abuse Evidence   https://survivorship.org/ritual-abuse-evidence/

Child Abuse Wiki - Ritual Abuse  http://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Ritual_Abuse

Empirical and Forensic Evidence of Ritual Abuse http://endritualabuse.org/empirical-and-forensic-evidence-of-ritual-abuse     

Large List of Scientific Ritual Abuse References
http://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/studies/satanic-ritual-abuse-evidence-with-information-on-the-mcmartin-preschool-case/

Proof That Ritual Abuse Exists http://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/

Hell Minus One – signed verified confessions of satanic ritual abuse – Anne's parents confessed their atrocities – both in writing and verbally.
http://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/survivor-stories/hell-minus-one-signed-verified-confessions-of-satanic-ritual-abuse/

SOURCE Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Conference

Related Links

https://survivorship.org

Also from this source

International Conference Verifies Existence of Ritual Abuse and...

Survivorship 2021 Ritual Abuse and Mind Control International...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics