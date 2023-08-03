FACTZ, LLC Acquires HollywoodLife.com

News provided by

FACTZ, LLC

03 Aug, 2023, 15:11 ET

The Digital Media House Expands Portfolio with Longtime Entertainment News Site

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FACTZ, a digital media company focused on revolutionizing the news industry, has acquired the celebrity entertainment news site HollywoodLife.com.

HollywoodLife is an online news organization for the Gen-Z community delivering the latest entertainment, celebrity, and pop culture news both on site and on social media. The brand reaches over 30 million unique readers across the platforms, and has over 10 million engaged social followers.

"I'm excited to add HollywoodLife to the FACTZ family," said CEO Nik Richie. "FACTZ is prospering into a home of trusted entertainment news. There is no better media outlet than HollywoodLife to ensure our development as a news source. This brand is the pinnacle of online celebrity content and I look forward to its continued success under the FACTZ umbrella." Stephen J. Cloobeck, the founder of FACTZ, shares "I'm thrilled to be a part of a creative Gen-Z and Millennial collaborative that keeps jobs in California and shows the world our code of honor; civil debate, ethics, morals, love, respect, integrity above all."

"This is an extraordinary opportunity to not only add an iconic celebrity news outlet to our growing portfolio, but also add incredibly talented employees with proven abilities in storytelling, breaking news and audience development," Eli Lippman, President, said. "I'm excited to usher in a new era for HollywoodLife and catapult this brand into the leading celebrity news outlet for many years to come."

About FACTZ Media Partners

FACTZ is a next generation media house aimed at capturing the attention of the Gen-Z and millennial communities. We excel at creating engaging and entertaining content in the celebrity space across all digital channels. Our operation began in the early days of 2022 and has since exploded to reach nearly 80 million users in the digital ecosystem. In our eyes, facts come first. No Agenda. No Algorithm. Just the FACTZ.

Contact Info:
Name: Eli Lippman, President
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 310-910-4666

SOURCE FACTZ, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.