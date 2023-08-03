FACTZ, LLC Acquires HollywoodLife.com

The Digital Media House Expands Portfolio with Longtime Entertainment News Site

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FACTZ, a digital media company focused on revolutionizing the news industry, has acquired the celebrity entertainment news site HollywoodLife.com.

HollywoodLife is an online news organization for the Gen-Z community delivering the latest entertainment, celebrity, and pop culture news both on site and on social media. The brand reaches over 30 million unique readers across the platforms, and has over 10 million engaged social followers.

"I'm excited to add HollywoodLife to the FACTZ family," said CEO Nik Richie. "FACTZ is prospering into a home of trusted entertainment news. There is no better media outlet than HollywoodLife to ensure our development as a news source. This brand is the pinnacle of online celebrity content and I look forward to its continued success under the FACTZ umbrella." Stephen J. Cloobeck, the founder of FACTZ, shares "I'm thrilled to be a part of a creative Gen-Z and Millennial collaborative that keeps jobs in California and shows the world our code of honor; civil debate, ethics, morals, love, respect, integrity above all."

"This is an extraordinary opportunity to not only add an iconic celebrity news outlet to our growing portfolio, but also add incredibly talented employees with proven abilities in storytelling, breaking news and audience development," Eli Lippman, President, said. "I'm excited to usher in a new era for HollywoodLife and catapult this brand into the leading celebrity news outlet for many years to come."

FACTZ is a next generation media house aimed at capturing the attention of the Gen-Z and millennial communities. We excel at creating engaging and entertaining content in the celebrity space across all digital channels. Our operation began in the early days of 2022 and has since exploded to reach nearly 80 million users in the digital ecosystem. In our eyes, facts come first. No Agenda. No Algorithm. Just the FACTZ.

