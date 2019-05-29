Faculty Technology Experts Team Up to Advance Faculty-Centered Course Evaluation

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Interfolio, creator of the first-ever Faculty Information System, and Explorance, the leading Learning Journey Analytics (LJA) solution provider, announced today a new partnership to provide institutions with a holistic view of their faculty's teaching, research, and service activity within a single interface.

"Explorance's adaptive, automated course evaluation products are leading-edge and clearly best-in-class technologies—they set the standard for in-the-moment, purpose-built evaluations that benefit both students and faculty," says Andrew Rosen, CEO of Interfolio. "We've been consistently impressed with the team at Explorance and the commitment to faculty experience that they share, as we are both clearly aligned in supporting faculty and academic success by providing insightful, impactful, and actionable information to those that we serve."

The integration will provide institutional leaders with course evaluation feedback within Interfolio's platform for faculty information and scholarly data, thereby fundamentally changing how learning evaluations are leveraged by individual faculty and their institutions to determine impact. Instead of manually extracting and analyzing important course impact data against other faculty information, colleges and universities will save time by viewing embedded learning evaluation data directly from Interfolio's faculty activity reporting product. Further, faculty and university leaders will be able to leverage critical student engagement and course evaluation metrics in upcoming promotion and tenure reviews, ensuring all relevant data is included in these crucial processes.

"Explorance's Blue has been the University of Pennsylvania's solution for course evaluations since 2009," said Rob Nelson, Ph.D., Executive Director for Education and Academic Planning at the University of Pennsylvania. "The ability to bring those data into the collection of information we will provide through Interfolio's faculty activity reporting technology is an important development in our partnership with both Explorance and Interfolio."

The teams will demonstrate the integration at Explorance's annual Blue Note global user conference in August 2019. For further information about the data that Interfolio's clients can expect to view in their interface, check out Explorance's fact-based decision making analytics page.

"Explorance is always seeking for ways to enhance the experience of EdTech clients," says Samer Saab, CEO of Explorance. "Our collaboration with Interfolio, the leader in Faculty Information System solutions, will enhance the unified experience and offer the highest quality analytics for higher education institutions."

About Interfolio:

Founded in 1999, Interfolio is an education technology company based in Washington, DC, and offers the first holistic faculty information system to support the full lifecycle of faculty work—encompassing job seeking, professional accomplishment (in teaching, research, and service), evaluation success (in reviews, tenure, promotion, sabbatical), and beyond. All Interfolio software applications focus on faculty, with workflow tools to support shared governance processes; activity reporting solutions that support accreditation, decision making, and data analytics; and consumer offerings that provide portable, private dossier collection and curation for sharing with academics and others. Working with over 300 clients, Interfolio leads with vision and innovation, always focused on advancing faculty and their institutions. For more information about Interfolio, please contact team@interfolio.com, or visit www.interfolio.com.

About Explorance:

Explorance, a Learning Journey Analytics provider, supports organizations in making the right decisions with fact-based feedback data. Through its offerings, Blue and Metrics that Matter, Explorance is at the heart of the learning organization's continuous improvement strategies. By assessing needs, expectations, and competencies, organizations can analyze with the full picture in mind and monitor improvement over time.

Founded in 2003, Explorance is headquartered in Montreal with business units in Chicago, Amsterdam, and Melbourne. Explorance's clients span a variety of learning organizations from various segments including academia, enterprise, consulting, and government across the globe. Explorance is proud to name 25% of QS 100 higher education institutions and 35% of Fortune 500 corporations as its clients. Since 2014, Explorance has been consecutively ranked as a top employer by the Great Places to Work Institute®.

